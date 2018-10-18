Kendra Wilkinson Steps Out After Signing Final Divorce Papers from Husband Hank Baskett

Kendra Wilkinson is hitting the town.

Wilkinson stepped out for the first time since she said she signed the last of her divorce papers from husband Hank Baskett.

The former Playboy model, 33, was seen wearing a tight, black shirt and jeans for the solo outing.

On Monday, Wilkinson said she and Baskett signed their “last divorce paper.”

“Signed my last divorce paper Friday. Brutal,” she tweeted. “I gave it all I got. Truly did. I’m beyond proud of myself!! Fought to save til the last second. Oh well. Life goes on. Bye lol.”

In April, after almost nine years of marriage and two kids, Wilkinson filed for divorce from the former football player, citing irreconcilable differences. She listed their separation date as Jan. 1.

The reality star requested joint legal and physical custody of their two children — son Hank IV, 8, and daughter Alijah Mary, 4 — and sought the restoration of her maiden name.

Ari Perilstein/Getty

The same day as Wilkinson’s filing, Baskett, 36, filed his response, also citing irreconcilable differences. Mirroring Wilkinson’s filing, Baskett also listed their date of separation as Jan. 1, 2018, and requested joint legal and physical custody of their two children.

According to the documents, Baskett requested “reserve for future determination the issue of support payable to” both parties.

RELATED: Kendra Wilkinson Is ‘Playing the Field’ After Split from Hank Baskett, Says Source

Wilkinson has been open about how she’s processing her grief over the breakup, admitting last month on social media that “#divorcesucks.”

She’s also “casually” spending time with someone new: marketing manager Frankie Conti, a source told PEOPLE.

“They’re just hanging casually,” the source said about the pair, who went on a recent date to D’Amores Pizza in L.A. on National Pizza Day. “They met earlier in the summer and Kendra thought he was cute.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kendra Wilkinson Files for Divorce from Hank Baskett After Almost 9 Years of Marriage

“They’ve just been getting to know each other,” the insider added. “It’s not serious, but they have fun together.”

But according to a second source, Wilkinson is “playing the field.”

“Kendra’s been talking to a bunch of different guys and having fun after her split,” that source told PEOPLE about the Kendra On Top star, adding that she’s “enjoying the dating scene again after everything she and Hank went through.”