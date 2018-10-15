Kendra Wilkinson Says She Signed Her 'Last Divorce Paper' from Husband Hank Baskett

Kendra Wilkinson’s divorce is almost finalized.

Wilkinson gave an update on her split from husband Hank Baskett on Monday, saying she signed her “last divorce paper” on Friday.

“Signed my last divorce paper Friday. Brutal,” she tweeted. “I gave it all I got. Truly did. I’m beyond proud of myself!! Fought to save til the last second. Oh well. Life goes on. Bye lol.”

In April, after almost nine years of marriage and two kids, the former Playboy model, 33, filed for divorce from the former football player, citing irreconcilable differences. She listed their separation date as Jan. 1.

Signed my last divorce paper Friday. Brutal. 😪. I gave it all i got. Truly did. Im beyond proud of myself!! Fought to save til the last second. Oh well. Life goes on. Bye lol — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) October 15, 2018

The reality star requested joint legal and physical custody of their two children — son Hank IV, 8, and daughter Alijah Mary, 4 — and sought the restoration of her maiden name.

The same day as Wilkinson’s filing, Baskett, 36, filed his response, also citing irreconcilable differences. Mirroring Wilkinson’s filing, Baskett also listed their date of separation as Jan. 1, 2018, and requested joint legal and physical custody of their two children.

According to the documents, Baskett requested “reserve for future determination the issue of support payable to” both parties.

The divorce filing came hours after Wilkinson confirmed in an Instagram post that the couple had chosen to split.

RELATED: Kendra Wilkinson Is ‘Playing the Field’ After Split from Hank Baskett, Says Source

“Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man. I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways,” she captioned a photo of herself and Baskett. “I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because I did believe in forever, that’s why I said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile.”

Ari Perilstein/Getty

In the five months since, Wilkinson has been open about how she’s processing her grief over the breakup, admitting last month on social media that “#divorcesucks.”

Wilkinson has been entering the dating world again and is “casually” spending time with someone new: marketing manager Frankie Conti, a source told PEOPLE.

“They’re just hanging casually,” the source said about the pair, who went on a recent date to D’Amores Pizza in L.A. on National Pizza Day. “They met earlier in the summer and Kendra thought he was cute.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kendra Wilkinson Files for Divorce from Hank Baskett After Almost 9 Years of Marriage

“They’ve just been getting to know each other,” the insider added. “It’s not serious, but they have fun together.”

But according to a second source, Wilkinson is “playing the field.”

“Kendra’s been talking to a bunch of different guys and having fun after her split,” that source told PEOPLE about the Kendra On Top star.

“She’s playing the field and enjoying the dating scene again after everything she and Hank went through,” the source shared.