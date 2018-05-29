Kendra Wilkinson Shares the Pain' of Packing Up Her Things Amid Divorce: 'I'm Hurt'

Kendra Wilkinson is moving towards the next chapter in her life.

The reality star, who filed for divorce from husband Hank Baskett in April, documented her move on Instagram Monday, including the process of packing up her things.

“I’m starting to box things up and my heart can’t hurt any more. I need prayers n strength today. I worked so hard for my home,” Wilkinson, 32, wrote on her Instagram Story, along with a photo of an empty cardboard box.

“My pride and joy wall is coming down,” the mother of two also captioned a picture of her framed family portraits of her son Hank IV, 8, and daughter Alijah Mary, 3.

RELATED: Is Kendra Wilkinson Ready to Date Again After Filing for Divorce? ‘I Have Needs,’ She Says

In April, the former Playboy model filed for divorce from the former football player, 35, citing irreconcilable differences, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. She listed their separation date as Jan. 1.

The TV reality star is requesting joint legal and physical custody of their two children and is also seeking the restoration of her maiden name, Wilkinson.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

“I’m doing the best I can in my life with the cards I’ve been dealt and I will continue to do that. I’m hurt because the world I thought was promised to me forever is now coming to an end,” Wilkinson wrote on Instagram Monday in a separate post.

RELATED: Kendra Wilkinson Is Focusing on Her ‘Mental, Emotional and Physical Well Being’ After Split

Kendra Wilkinson/Instagram

“I’m not perfect with the way I’m reacting to my pain sometimes but I am getting stronger,” she continued. “My kids, mom, dad, friends n therapy have been helping. I’ll be able to breathe again soon. Love will always win in my heart and will never go a day without being there for the people I love n yes him. Even with the pain I’m experiencing.”

Wilkinson’s move comes two days after she documented a trip to Las Vegas where she and Baskett cheered on their son during a hockey game. “Proud papa,” she captioned a photo of the father-son pair.