Kendra Wilkinson is enjoying the single life following her split from husband Hank Baskett.

“Kendra’s been talking to a bunch of different guys and having fun after her split,” a source tells PEOPLE about the Kendra On Top star.

“She’s playing the field and enjoying the dating scene again after everything she and Hank went through,” the source shares.

This past spring, after almost nine years of marriage and two kids, the former Playboy model, 33, filed for divorce from the former football player citing irreconcilable differences, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE in April. She listed their separation date as Jan. 1.

The TV reality star requested joint legal and physical custody of their two children — son Hank IV, 8, and daughter Alijah Mary, 4 — and was also seeking the restoration of her maiden name, Wilkinson.

The same day as Wilkinson’s filing, Baskett, 36, filed his response, also citing irreconcilable differences, according to court documents obtained by The Blast. Mirroring Wilkinson’s filing, Baskett also listed their date of separation as Jan. 1, 2018, and requested joint legal and physical custody of their two children.

According to the documents, Baskett requested “reserve for future determination the issue of support payable to” both parties.

The divorce filing came hours after Wilkinson confirmed in an Instagram post that the couple had chosen to split.

“Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man. I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways,” she captioned a photo of herself and Baskett. “I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because I did believe in forever, that’s why I said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile.”

In the five months since Wilkinson filed to end her marriage, she has been processing the grief associated with divorce, admitting last month on social media that “#divorcesucks.”

She also suggested that she might be open to dating again. While cleaning out her garage, she admitted on Instagram to needing some assistance.

“Maybe now is the time for a dating app just to help me with my garage,” Wilkinson wrote on her Instagram Story with crying laughing emojis.

In the photo, Wilkinson posed in front of several storage boxes. “I need a man please,” Wilkinson continued. “Wait no I don’t.”

Now, a month later, Wilkinson has been “casually” spending time with someone new: marketing manager Frankie Conti, a second source tells PEOPLE.

“They’re just hanging casually,” the second source says about the pair, who went on a recent date to D’Amores Pizza in L.A. on National Pizza Day. “They met earlier in the summer and Kendra thought he was cute.”

“They’ve just been getting to know each other,” adds the insider. “It’s not serious, but they have fun together.”