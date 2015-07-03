"The one thing [Madison] truly wanted was a piece of that [Playboy"] stock," Wilkinson tells PEOPLE

Kendra Wilkinson Says Timing of Holly Madison's Playboy Mansion Tell-All Is 'Really Fishy': 'She Wants Real Revenge'

In an exclusive sit-down with PEOPLE, Wilkinson calls the memoir – and Madison – “irrelevant.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Madison, 35, is not the first of Hugh Hefner‘s girlfriends to tell her side of the story. Wilkinson’s 2010 memoir, Sliding into Home – which she began writing not long after leaving the Playboy Mansion to begin a life with former NFL wide receiver Hank Baskett – painted a much more flattering (and racy) picture of the life of a Playboy bunny, and of Hefner, now 89, himself.

“My intention was to tell my story,” Wilkinson, 30, tells PEOPLE, adding that Madison’s memoir has come years after their time in the Playboy Mansion. “It’s pretty sad. It makes you question the timing, and it makes you wonder, ‘Wow, she wants real revenge.’ At the end of the day, true colors shine.”

RELATED: Holly vs. Kendra: How Their Memoirs Differ on Life in the Playboy Mansion

In her memoir, Madison accuses Wilkinson of pushing away both herself and fellow Girls Next Door star Bridget Marquardt, choosing instead to befriend the new Playmates and barring them from being friendly with her costars. Wilkinson previously denied these charges to PEOPLE, insisting that Madison is the one “rewriting history” and that Wilkinson “made a mistake thinking what we had was real.”

Now, the mother of Hank IV, 5, and Alijah, 13 months, blames Madison’s alleged “bitterness” on what she says were her true motivations: “The one thing she truly wanted was a piece of that stock, a piece of Playboy and a piece of Hef’s will.”

Adds Wilkinson, “She considers herself a failure because she did whatever it took to get that and she didn’t get what she wanted in return. Hef is the most amazing human being.”

According to Wilkinson, she’s not the only one who doesn’t believe Madison’s claims: “Behind the scenes, people that actually know the truth are laughing their asses off. This is not even real. This person is out for revenge.”

RELATED VIDEO: Holly Madison Fires Back at Kendra Wilkinson: ‘Hef Actually Did Put Me in His Will, and I Left’