Kendra Wilkinson is open to dating after her split — well, sort of.

While cleaning out her garage on Wednesday, the 33-year-old former Playboy model admitted to needing some assistance.

“Maybe now is the time for a dating app just to help me with my garage,” Wilkinson wrote on her Instagram Story with crying laughing emojis.

In the photo, Wilkinson can be seen posing in front of several storage boxes.

“I need a man please,” Wilkinson continued. “Wait no I don’t.”

“#divorcesucks,” Wilkinson added.

Moments later, the reality TV star stumbled upon a DVD of season 1 of her show Kendra, which followed her life with ex-husband Hank Baskett after leaving the Playboy Mansion.

Kendra Wilkinson Kendra Wilkinson/Instagram

“I was the happiest girl in the world sold on the most perfect dream,” Wilkinson wrote over a photo of the DVD, which shows her and Baskett, 35, on their wedding day in 2009.

After nine years of marriage, Wilkinson filed for divorce from Baskett in April, citing irreconcilable differences.

Kendra Wilkinson Kendra Wilkinson/Instagram

Wilkinson has been very open about how painful the process has been.

In May, Wilkinson documented her move out of the home she shared with Baskett. “I’m starting to box things up and my heart can’t hurt any more,” Wilkinson explained. “I need prayers n strength today. I worked so hard for my home,” she added.

Wilkinson and Basket share two kids together: son Hank IV and daughter Alijah Mary.

While things between the former couple were rocky at first, they’re now “in a better place mentally,” a source told PEOPLE earlier this month.

RELATED ARTICLE: Kendra Wilkinson Vows to Find Her ‘Sexy Side’ Again as She Turns 33: ‘Let’s Have Some Fun’

“They’re still finalizing the divorce and it’s a whole process. But they’re in communication and are in a healthier space. It’s no longer toxic,” the source continued. “The marriage is definitely over though and they’re just trying to work through things as parents and act appropriately for their kids.”

“There’s definitely still lingering animosity and hurt feelings but that’s just how they are too,” said the source. “They can both be irrational and don’t think before they put everything out there.”