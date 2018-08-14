Kendra Wilkinson Is in 'a Better Place’ with Ex Hank Baskett: 'It's No Longer Toxic,' Says Source

Kendra Wilkinson is moving on and finding peace after separating from ex Hank Baskett.

The former Playboy model, who has been on an epic summer vacation with her two children, is “in a better place mentally” than she was a few months ago, a source close to Wilkinson tells PEOPLE.

“She’s in Thailand right now enjoying some downtime. They’re still finalizing the divorce and it’s a whole process,” says the source. “But they’re in communication and are in a healthier space. It’s no longer toxic.”

While things between the two seem to have simmered down, the source says the two will not get back together.

“The marriage is definitely over though and they’re just trying to work through things as parents and act appropriately for their kids,” the source adds. “There’s definitely still lingering animosity and hurt feelings but that’s just how they are too. They can both be irrational and don’t think before they put everything out there.”

Kendra Wilkinson, Hank Baskett Ari Perilstein/Getty; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Wilkinson has sought travel as a respite from the tense relationship between her and Baskett. Earlier this month, she shared a selfie taken with her son Hank Baskett IV, 8, on the Great Wall of China. She and Baskett also share a daughter, Alijah, 4.

She initially filed for divorce in April 2018 citing irreconcilable differences. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the couple of nine years first separated in January of this year.

In June, a source revealed to PEOPLE that Wilkinson was in the process of moving out of her family’s home, saying, “It’s not a healthy environment and the two of them together has been toxic.” The source added that Wilkinson and Baskett, 35, had been trying to make it work for their children, but it ended up being too draining.

At the time, Wilkinson was struggling with her decision to split from Baskett, a source told PEOPLE.

“Kendra is not in the best place right now … She’s trying to convince herself she’s happy, but she’s not,” the source said. “During their marriage, Kendra and Hank went through all the right steps to make it work, and while there seemed to be some great and positive changes for them as a couple and as individuals, she struggled to deal with everything fully. She was hiding.”

While the separation was tough on the two, Wilkinson shared she was “super open” to dating just two months after filing for divorce.

On her 33rd birthday in June, the mother of two also shared a sexy selfie on Instagram.

“I see you 33. Time to celebrate this beautiful life I have and created. Time to enter a new year with a new mind set. Time to shut the door on anything holding me down n run towards the top of my life with the people who truly love and care about me n want to see me there. My kids are on my back n i will forever carry them and their best interest but guess what haters? Time to find Kendra’s sexy side again n explore new ventures. Let’s have some fun….”