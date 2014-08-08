"There's no turning back," a friend of the reality star tells PEOPLE

Kendra Wilkinson Has a Fun Night Out After Meeting with Divorce Lawyers

Meeting with divorce lawyers can’t be easy, but Kendra Wilkinson isn’t letting her crumbling marriage with Hank Baskett stop her from having a bit of fun.

“She’s definitely had conversations with divorce lawyers about everything from finances to custody,” a source tells PEOPLE. “It’s just a matter of time.”

Stepping out with her girlfriends for the second time in two weeks, the mom of two had dinner at Aventine Hollywood before hitting up a nearby lounge.

“Kendra had a couple of drinks she was being social and dancing,” says the source, who notes Robin Thicke and rapper Too Short stopped by her table. “It was a super fun night, but nothing too crazy.”

Things began falling apart in July, when reports surfaced that Baskett, a retired professional football player, cheated with a transexual model while Wilkinson was pregnant.

The former Playboy model, 29, is still living with Baskett, 31, to shoot their WE tv reality show Kendra on Top, but “they’re definitely not sleeping in the same room,” a Wilkinson pal says. “She keeps her distance from him.”

And though their two tots, Hank IV, 4½, and Alijah Mary, 12 weeks, are “starting to catch on that things aren’t normal,” Wilkinson is trying her best to shield them from the drama.

“She tries to keep things light for them. She wants to make the healthiest decision possible,” the friend says.

