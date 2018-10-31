Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett Settle Divorce 6 Months After Filing: Report

Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett are one step closer to finalizing their divorce.

The reality star and former NFL player have settled the details of their divorce, according to The Blast. The new filing includes details about custody, support and property and has been submitted for approval to the judge.

Earlier this month, Wilkinson, 33, gave an update on the status of their split, saying she signed her “last divorce paper.”

“Signed my last divorce paper Friday. Brutal,” she tweeted Oct. 15. “I gave it all I got. Truly did. I’m beyond proud of myself!! Fought to save til the last second. Oh well. Life goes on. Bye lol.”

Signed my last divorce paper Friday. Brutal. 😪. I gave it all i got. Truly did. Im beyond proud of myself!! Fought to save til the last second. Oh well. Life goes on. Bye lol — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) October 15, 2018

Wilkinson filed for divorce from Baskett, 36, in April after nearly nine years of marriage. The same day she filed, Baskett responded with his filing and mirrored her documents. Both cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split, listed their date of separation as Jan. 1, 2018, and requested joint legal and physical custody of their two children: son Hank IV, 8, and daughter Alijah Mary, 4.

According to the documents, Baskett requested “reserve for future determination the issue of support payable to” both parties.

The former Playboy model’s filing came hours after she confirmed in an Instagram post that they’d broken up.

“Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man. I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways,” she captioned a photo of herself and Baskett.

“I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because I did believe in forever, that’s why I said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile,” she continued.

Although the split has been painful for Wilkinson, she’s been embracing the new chapter that she’s found herself in: the single life.

“Kendra’s been talking to a bunch of different guys and having fun after her split,” a source told PEOPLE about the Kendra On Top star in September. “She’s playing the field and enjoying the dating scene again after everything she and Hank went through.”