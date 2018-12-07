Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett have re-filed divorce documents — eight months after they first decided to end their marriage.

Wilkinson, 33, and Baskett, 36, re-submitted their judgment package on Thursday to the court, according to The Blast.

A judge rejected their divorce settlement at the end of November because Wilkinson and Baskett reportedly failed to fill out the papers correctly — entering the incorrect jurisdiction date and forgetting to complete a section of the papers.

The rejection came one month after the two first submitted the settlement, which included details about custody, support and property.

In October, Wilkinson gave an update on the status of their split, saying she signed her “last divorce paper.”

“Signed my last divorce paper Friday. Brutal,” she tweeted Oct. 15. “I gave it all I got. Truly did. I’m beyond proud of myself!! Fought to save til the last second. Oh well. Life goes on. Bye lol.”

In April, the Girls Next Door alum filed for divorce from Baskett after nearly nine years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. Both stars listed their date of separation as Jan. 1, 2018, and requested joint legal and physical custody of their two children: son Hank IV, 8, and daughter Alijah Mary, 4.

According to his response to the filing, Baskett requested “reserve for future determination the issue of support payable to” both parties.

In the months since their split, Wilkinson has been focusing on learning to love herself again.

“Been dating myself lately,” the reality star posted on Instagram on Nov. 26 alongside a sunny selfie in which she smiled happily at the camera. “Getting to know myself and even falling in love.”

“Love and happiness is real without waiting on someone or something to do it for you,” she continued. “Been taking a lot of patience, empathy, and discipline….”