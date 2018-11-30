Kendra Wilkinson's Divorce Settlement Rejected by Judge Because It Was Filled Out Wrong: Report

Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett‘s divorce proceedings have reportedly hit a snag.

A judge has rejected the former couple’s divorce settlement, according to TMZ. Wilkinson and Baskett reportedly failed to fill out the papers correctly, entering the incorrect jurisdiction date and forgetting to complete a section of the papers.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The rejection comes one month after the two first submitted the settlement, which included details about custody, support and property.

In October, Wilkinson, 33, gave an update on the status of their split, saying she signed her “last divorce paper.”

“Signed my last divorce paper Friday. Brutal,” she tweeted Oct. 15. “I gave it all I got. Truly did. I’m beyond proud of myself!! Fought to save til the last second. Oh well. Life goes on. Bye lol.”

Signed my last divorce paper Friday. Brutal. 😪. I gave it all i got. Truly did. Im beyond proud of myself!! Fought to save til the last second. Oh well. Life goes on. Bye lol — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) October 15, 2018

Wilkinson filed for divorce from Baskett, 36, in April after nearly nine years of marriage. Both cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split, listed their date of separation as Jan. 1, 2018, and requested joint legal and physical custody of their two children: son Hank IV, 8, and daughter Alijah Mary, 4.

According to the documents, Baskett requested “reserve for future determination the issue of support payable to” both parties.

Isaac Brekken/Getty

In the months since their split, Wilkinson has been focusing on learning to love herself again.

“Been dating myself lately,” the reality star, 33, posted on Instagram on Monday alongside a sunny selfie in which she smiled happily at the camera. “Getting to know myself and even falling in love.”

“Love and happiness is real without waiting on someone or something to do it for you,” she continued. “Been taking a lot of patience, empathy, and discipline….”

Wilkinson‘s inner peace only goes so far. “Well, except with the d— head I flipped off on the road the other day…,” she quipped at the end of her post.

Wilkinson celebrated Thanksgiving without the former NFL star, 36. She instead spent the holiday with her children at her pal Jessica Hall‘s house.

RELATED: Kendra Wilkinson Steps Out After Signing Final Divorce Papers from Husband Hank Baskett

“My girl @iamjessicahall hosted an amazing Thanksgiving,” Wilkinson shared on Instagram on Friday. “Her home was filled with laughter and love. Beyond thankful for my life, health and the people who truly believe in me. Thankful for my babies… my purpose.”