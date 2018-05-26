Kendra Wilkinson Praises 'Proud Papa' Hank Baskett Nearly 2 Months After Divorce Filing

Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett are putting their children first.

Nearly two months after filing for divorce from Baskett, the Kendra on Top star documented a trip to Las Vegas, where the pair cheered on their 8-year-old son Hank IV as he participated in a series of ice hockey games.

Although Baskett, 35, is only present in one of the videos, Wilkinson, 32, took a moment to praise the “proud papa” for supporting his son.

Also present was their 4-year-old daughter Alijah Mary, who could be seen standing next to Baskett as the former NFL player appeared to take a video documenting his son’s athletic prowess.

Hours earlier, the former Playboy model revealed that she had taken the trip to Vegas in order to support “Lil Hank.”

In addition to posting multiple photos of her son skating around the rink, the mother of two also shared a sweet photo of her two kids posing in front of The Palazzo hotel.

In April, Wilkinson filed for divorce from Baskett after eight years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time. She listed their separation date as Jan. 1.

The news came hours after Wilkinson confirmed in an Instagram post that the pair had chosen to split.

“I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways,” she captioned a photo of the parents. “I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because I did believe in forever, that’s why I said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile.”

After previously announcing that she was focusing on her “mental, emotional [and] physical well being,” Wilkinson asked her fans earlier this month whether they thought it was time for her to move on and start dating again.

“What’s your opinion… do i start dating/sex now or give myself more time? My heart is broken but i have needs. Lmaoooo #gimmelovin #notgettingyounger #33hereicome,” Wilkinson wrote on social media along with spider web and grandmother emojis.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the former couple is still living together despite filing for divorce.

“He hasn’t moved out of the house,” an insider told PEOPLE, adding that while Wilkinson and Baskett take things day by day, they’re remaining focused on raising their two children.

“They’ve told the kids they’re splitting up,” the source added. “They’re not keeping them in the dark about anything.”