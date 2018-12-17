Kendra Wilkinson on Her First Christmas as a Single Mom: 'I’m Taking It as It Comes'

Kendra Wilkinson is still adjusting to her new normal.

Wilkinson, 33, opened up about celebrating her first Christmas since her split from husband Hank Baskett, admitting that she doesn’t quite know what to expect.

“It’s definitely going to be a new year for us, new holiday for us, as a separated family,’ she told reporters at the Disney On Ice holiday skating party at Staples Center on Friday night. “It’s all still up in the air. I’m taking it as it comes.”

The mom of two said she’s focusing on making sure her son Hank IV, 8, and daughter Alijah Mary, 4, feel special and loved throughout the holiday season.

“It’s not something that comes easy, so you have to work it out. You have to find all the joy you can, especially during the holidays,” she said. “Give the kids everything they want and ask for. This is the year to spoil the kids.”

Wilkinson filed for divorce from Baskett, 36, in April after nearly nine years of marriage. Both cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split, listed their date of separation as Jan. 1, 2018, and requested joint legal and physical custody of their two children.

Though the two submitted divorce papers in October, a judge rejected the former couple’s settlement a month later. Wilkinson and Baskett reportedly failed to fill out the papers correctly, entering the incorrect jurisdiction date and forgetting to complete a section of the papers.

Wilkinson said her children have acted as a support system for one another in the months since the split.

“To be honest with you, Hank and Alijah, I can be blunt right now, they really are there for each other,” she said. “They lean on each other, especially during these different times. So they have each other and I train them to really make sure they know that. You stick together no matter what. You have each other’s backs. You love each other. And it’s working, and they’re helping each other through.”