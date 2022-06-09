The Kendra Sells Hollywood star was previously married to Hank Baskett, with whom she shares two children, but they split in 2018

Kendra Wilkinson Says She's 'Finally' Ready to Date Again — but One App Put Her on Its Waitlist!

Kendra Wilkinson is ready for the dating world, but the dating world is not quite ready for her!

Wilkinson, 38, revealed to her Instagram followers on Wednesday that she was "finally" ready to start dating again, four years after splitting from ex-husband Hank Baskett.

However, in an unexpected twist, the Kendra Sells Hollywood star said she was placed on the waitlist for the celebrity dating app Raya.

"Lol I finally give into the thought of dating and I have to wait. GO FIGURE 😩😂 ," she wrote on her Instagram Story over a screenshot of the app.

The screenshot featured a message informing Wilkinson she was on their waitlist and would be notified if there were any changes to her application status.

Kendra Wilkinson Credit: Kendra Wilkinson/Instagram

Wilkinson and Baskett, 39, were married for nine years before they split in 2018. The former pair share son Hank Jr., 12, and daughter Alijah, 8.

"We both are not perfect humans," Wilkinson previously told PEOPLE of Baskett. "Maybe we were just too young. And that's okay. I still love Hank. He's such a good person. But sometimes it just comes to an end."

Following their split, the former Girls Next Door star returned to TV with a new career as the star of the discovery+ series Kendra Sells Hollywood, which follows her journey to become a real estate agent.

While promoting the show's release in November 2021, Wilkinson told PEOPLE that she was open to the idea of dating again.

"Until now, I never really felt ready," she said. "But now, I want to explore that other side of me, and I hope to find love again. I want to fill my home with someone else's energy. It will be nice to have that again."

The reality star said she has no regrets about the life and family she built with Baskett, and was hopeful to find that again with someone else, though it would be a challenging task.

"Hank is an amazing person, and I'm so lucky to have been married to him," she said. "He is the greatest father. And to be honest, it's going to be hard to find another man like him because the bar was set so high."