Kendra Wilkinson Says She’s ‘Explored’ Dating but Is Still a ‘Single Mama’

Kendra Wilkinson said she's focusing on bettering herself and raising her two children

Kendra Wilkinson is setting the record straight about her relationship status.

The reality star, 34, addressed her love life in a new Instagram post on Thursday, saying that while she's started dating again after her divorce from former NFL player Hank Baskett, she is currently single.

"Current status: SINGLE MAMA! No man!! Explored a little but nothing yet," she wrote.

Wilkinson said she's focusing on bettering herself and raising her two children, son Hank IV, 10, and daughter Alijah Mary, 6.

"Til then gonna keep working on myself and being the best mom and golfer ever," she wrote.

Wilkinson and Baskett finalized their divorce in February 2019 after nearly nine years of marriage.

In October, Wilkinson admitted she was struggling to re-enter the dating world.

“It’s a very strange time right now with new people in my life and trusting people all over again is very scary,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I try to just go with the flow and do what makes me happy and what makes my soul smile but sometimes bites my butt and I wake up and have to answer to people about a picture they see. I do believe in love and I do believe I will in time find my soul mate but for now mama is just having fun exploring my new life.”

Wilkinson added, “I’m healthy and kids are great and for now that still remains top priority. I pray pray pray so hard that the choices I’m making now are right. I’m a fragile ass mother f—er right now. Giving this thing called life everything I got and more.”

Both Wilkinson and Baskett agreed to split joint legal and physical custody of their two children.