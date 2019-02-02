Kendra Wilkinson Denies She's Dating Chad Johnson After They Were Seen Holding Hands

Kendra Wilkinson filed for divorce from ex Hank Baskett in April after nearly nine years of marriage

Kendra Wilkinson is clearing up rumors about her relationship status amid rumors of a romance with Bachelor in Paradise‘s Chad Johnson.

Speculation ramped up after photos of them holding hands emerged on TMZ in January, but Wilkinson set the record straight via Twitter on Thursday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Trying something new and going celibate,'” she told another fan, before wondering, “At what point is someone celibate? Is it like a year or something? Asking for a friend…”

Image zoom Credit: Kendra Wilkinson/Twitter

A source had previously denied to PEOPLE that the stars were dating, explaining how Wilkinson, 33, and Johnson, 31 — who appeared on JoJo Fletcher’s season 12 of The Bachelorette and currently stars on MTV’s Ex on the Beach — were only together because they taped something for work.

“Kendra and Chad know each other and have hung out before,” a second source told PEOPLE. “They’re just having fun and she’s really not looking to get into a serious relationship.”

“She’s feeling confident and healthy, but is still healing from her marriage,” the insider continued. “She’s open to casually dating though.”

Image zoom Credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic (2)

Kendra Wilkinson and Chad Johnson

Wilkinson filed for divorce from Baskett, 36, in April 2018 after nearly nine years of marriage. The same day she filed, Baskett responded with his filing and mirrored her documents. Both cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split, listed their date of separation as Jan. 1, 2018 and requested joint legal and physical custody of their two children: son Hank IV, 9, and daughter Alijah Mary, 4.

The former Playboy model’s filing came hours after she confirmed in an Instagram post that they’d broken up.

“Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man. I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways,” she captioned a photo of herself and Baskett.

“I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because I did believe in forever, that’s why I said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile,” she continued.

Image zoom Credit: Isaac Brekken/Getty

Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett

In October, Wilkinson gave an update on the status of their split, saying she signed her “last divorce paper.”

Since their split, the reality star hasn’t shied away from meeting new people — and dipping her toes back into the dating pool.