Kendra Wilkinson Says She's 'Definitely Not' Dating: 'Myself and My Kids Are All That Matter'

Kendra Wilkinson is addressing any relationship rumors head on.

On Instagram Friday, the reality star, 34, posted a photo — taken by paparazzi — of her walking down the street with “a friend,” who had his hand around Wilkinson’s waist during a recent outing.

While the star said it may “look like we are dating,” she told her fans that they “are definitely not.”

“It’s a very strange time right now with new people in my life and trusting people all over again is very scary,” Wilkinson — who recently finalized her divorce from her husband of nearly nine years, Hank Baskett — wrote in her caption along with the photo. “I try to just go with the flow and do what makes me happy and what makes my soul smile but sometimes bites my butt and I wake up and have to answer to people about a picture they see. I do believe in love and I do believe I will in time find my soul mate but for now mama is just having fun exploring my new life.”

Wilkinson added, “I’m healthy and kids are great and for now that still remains top priority. I pray pray pray so hard that the choices I’m making now are right. I’m a fragile ass mother f—er right now. Giving this thing called life everything I got and more.”

The mother of two also spoke about the dating rumors on Twitter.

“I confirm that myself and kids are all that matter still and a few great friends,” she wrote on Friday. “Anything more than that I haven’t confirmed…healing is still in progress.”

I confirm that myself and kids are all that matter still and a few great friends. Anything more than that I haven’t confirmed…healing is still in progress 😊🙏🏻😘 — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) October 11, 2019

Wilkinson later shared a thread of tweets, adding that she is “not the type to be in and out of relationships,” adding, “If I confirm a relationship that means I’ve done the work to trust it’s healthy. Which is major work and a lot of time.”

Not the type to be in and out of relationships. If I confirm a relationship that means I’ve done the work to trust it’s healthy. Which is major work and a lot of time. Lol. — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) October 11, 2019

The reality star explained that she has “so much love for the few people I choose in my life rt now” and “that’s it.”

I have so much love for the few people I choose in my life rt now. They make me happy and they make me laugh, there if I need someone. Very blessed. That’s it. Lol — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) October 11, 2019

Wilkinson and Baskett finalized their divorce in February after a judge signed off on the former couple’s divorce judgment, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

“It’s still surreal. She’s been waiting to put this all behind her,” a source close to Wilkinson told PEOPLE at the time.

“She was of course heartbroken when her marriage fell apart, but soon realized this is what’s best for everyone,” said the source. “She’s focusing on herself, her health and most importantly her children. She’s looking forward to what the future holds.”

Both Wilkinson and Baskett agreed to split joint legal and physical custody of their two children: son Hank IV, 9, and daughter Alijah Mary, 5.

The Girls Next Door star filed for divorce from Baskett in April 2018. The same day she filed, Baskett responded with his filing and mirrored her documents. Both cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split, listed their date of separation as Jan. 1, 2018.