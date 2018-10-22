Kendra Wilkinson Defends Her Breast Implants: I Couldn't 'Care Less What a Man Thinks'

Kendra Wilkinson is hitting back at haters who body-shame her online

The Girls Next Door alum, 33, posted a close-up of her breasts on Monday along with a lengthy caption about how tired she is of people making assumptions about her lifestyle because of her implants.

“I get a lot of s— for my boobs. Here’s the true story,” she began on Instagram. “I don’t get dressed or have any intentions on using the boobs to get a man or attention. I throw on clothes, get ready for the day like everyone.”

She explained that she got her “boobs done at 18” because she was a “tom boy” and wanted to do something to make herself feel more feminine. She said she made the decision before “Playboy was even an option.”

The surgery was “the best investment” of her life, Wilkinson continued, adding, “At the end of the day I’m still that Tom boy who can care less what a man thinks. I try not to look like I’m flaunting them because i really don’t. They are just on me n apart of me.”

Then, she addressed the body-shamers who “make a woman feel bad for having boobs.”

“Haters should be the ones asking themselves ‘why am i hating on a woman for having boobs,’ ” she wrote. “I don’t know what the hell plays into some people’s minds. I used my boobs to breastfeed just like moms do, i wear tank tops, they jiggle and bounce.”

The Kendra On Top star said her kids’ happiness is what matters most.

“I enjoy living in the moment and being free with my friends and kids so everything else that people seem think is their problem not mine … Ummmm I’m sorry that my boobs are making you so mad but I’m doing my job as a mother and a woman every minute of every day,” she concluded.

The emotional post comes a little more than week after Wilkinson revealed that she signed the last document finalizing her divorce from ex-husband Hank Baskett.

“Signed my last divorce paper Friday. Brutal,” she tweeted on Oct. 15. “I gave it all I got. Truly did. I’m beyond proud of myself!! Fought to save til the last second. Oh well. Life goes on. Bye lol.”

In April, after almost nine years of marriage and two kids, Wilkinson filed for divorce from the former NLF player, citing irreconcilable differences. She listed their separation date as Jan. 1.

The reality star requested joint legal and physical custody of their two children — son Hank IV, 8, and daughter Alijah Mary, 4 — and sought the restoration of her maiden name.

The same day as Wilkinson’s filing, Baskett, 36, filed his response, also citing irreconcilable differences. Mirroring Wilkinson, Baskett listed their date of separation as Jan. 1, 2018, and requested joint legal and physical custody of their two children.