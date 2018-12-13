Kendra Wilkinson Jokes About Dating After Divorce: 'I'm Too Special to Put Myself Out There'

Kendra Wilkinson is putting herself first in her dating life following her split from husband Hank Baskett.

On Wednesday, the reality star, 33, tweeted a screenshot of a text conversation with a friend.”Those days of trying r over,” Wilkinson wrote in a text message. “I’m too special to put myself out there like that. I see myself that high up.””I mean you don’t gotta dress up!” Wilkinson’s friend replied. “S— wear leggings and some Nike’s.” Wilkinson agreed, “I ain’t gonna do s—.” Get push notifications with news, features and more. The former Playboy model even shot down her pal’s suggestion to “be sexy but comfortable.” “Nope,” Wilkinson wrote. On Twitter, she jokingly captioned the conversation, “If anyone is wondering how my dating life is going…” and capped it off with a few crying laughing emojis.

If anyone is wondering how my dating life is going…😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/g3amDvQCH3 — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) December 12, 2018

In response, one fan tweeted, “Seems like you’re fighting it LOL.”

“Well I’m def not going to get the D with that attitude so..hard place to be,” Wilkinson replied with more laughing emojis.

In April, the Girls Next Door alum filed for divorce from Baskett after nearly nine years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. Both stars listed their date of separation as Jan. 1, 2018, and requested joint legal and physical custody of their two children: son Hank IV, 8, and daughter Alijah Mary, 4.

Hours earlier, Wilkinson confirmed in an Instagram post that the couple had chosen to split.

“Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man. I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways,” she captioned a photo of herself and Baskett. “I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because I did believe in forever, that’s why I said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile.”

In September, a source told PEOPLE that Wilkinson was enjoying dating again.

“Kendra’s been talking to a bunch of different guys and having fun after her split,” the source said. “She’s playing the field and enjoying the dating scene again after everything she and Hank went through.”

Wilkinson has also been focusing on learning to love herself again since the split.

“Been dating myself lately,” the reality star posted on Instagram on Nov. 26 alongside a sunny selfie in which she smiled happily at the camera. “Getting to know myself and even falling in love.”

“Love and happiness is real without waiting on someone or something to do it for you,” she continued. “Been taking a lot of patience, empathy, and discipline….”