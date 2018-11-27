Kendra Wilkinson is moving on with a special someone after ending her marriage to Hank Baskett.

“Been dating myself lately,” the reality star, 33, posted on Instagram, Monday, alongside a sunny selfie in which she smiled happily at the camera. “Getting to know myself and even falling in love.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Love and happiness is real without waiting on someone or something to do it for you,” she continued. “Been taking a lot of patience, empathy, and discipline….”

Wilkinson‘s inner peace only goes so far. “Well, except with the d— head I flipped off on the road the other day…,” she quipped at the end of her post.

RELATED: Grab a Box of Tissues: All the Celebrity Breakups of 2018 — So Far

Wilkinson and Baskett, who share 8-year-old Hank Randall IV and 4-year-old Alijah Mary, filed for divorce in April on the grounds of irreconcilable differences. The duo has since settled the details of the divorce, The Blast reported in October.

Earlier in October, Wilkinson tweeted that she had “signed my last divorce paper.”

Wilkinson has expressed her newfound independence before. In October, she posted a close-up photo of her breasts on Instagram and declared that her goal for her body was not to please a man.

Kendra Wilkinson with Hank Baskett inset Kendra Wilkinson Instagram; Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

“I get a lot of s— for my boobs. Here’s the true story,” she said. “I don’t get dressed or have any intentions on using the boobs to get a man or attention. I throw on clothes, get ready for the day like everyone.”

“I first got my boobs done at 18 because i was and am an athlete n Tom boy n i felt that i wanted to do something to make MYSELF feel more like a chick BEFORE [Playboy] was even an option,” she explained. “Ended up being the best investment of my life but at the end of the day I’m still that Tom boy who can care less what a man thinks.”

Wilkinson celebrated Thanksgiving without the former NFL star, 36. She instead spent the holiday with her children at her pal Jessica Hall‘s house.

RELATED: Kendra Wilkinson Steps Out After Signing Final Divorce Papers from Husband Hank Baskett

“My girl @iamjessicahall hosted an amazing Thanksgiving,” Wilkinson shared on Instagram on Friday. “Her home was filled with laughter and love. Beyond thankful for my life, health and the people who truly believe in me. Thankful for my babies… my purpose.”