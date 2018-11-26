Kendra Wilkinson Celebrated Thanksgiving with Her Kids After Divorce from Hank Baskett

Kendra Wilkinson is grateful for her little ones.
Wilkinson celebrated her first Thanksgiving holiday since her divorce from Hank Baskett with her kids at her close friend Jessica Hall‘s house.
The reality star posted photos with son Hank IV, 8, and daughter Alijah Mary, 4, on Instagram, thanking Hall for her hospitality.
“My girl @iamjessicahall hosted an amazing Thanksgiving. Her home was filled with laughter and love,” she wrote. “Beyond thankful for my life, health and the people who truly believe in me. Thankful for my babies… my purpose.”
Along with Wilkinson’s kids, Hall, a radio personality and blogger, also held her two children in the photo.
Wilkinson and Baskett settled the details of their divorce last month, according to The Blast, and are currently awaiting a judge’s signature on the matter.
Wilkinson, 33, gave an update on the status of their split last month, saying she signed her “last divorce paper.”
“Signed my last divorce paper Friday. Brutal,” she tweeted Oct. 15. “I gave it all I got. Truly did. I’m beyond proud of myself!! Fought to save til the last second. Oh well. Life goes on. Bye lol.”
Wilkinson filed for divorce from Baskett, 36, in April after nearly nine years of marriage. The same day she filed, Baskett responded with his filing and mirrored her documents. Both cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split, listed their date of separation as Jan. 1, 2018, and requested joint legal and physical custody of their two children.
RELATED: Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett Settle Divorce 6 Months After Filing
The former Playboy model’s filing came hours after she confirmed in an Instagram post that they’d broken up.
RELATED VIDEO: Kendra Wilkinson Baskett and Hank’s Marriage ‘Was Never the Fairytale She Wanted,’ Says Source
“Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man. I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways,” she captioned a photo of herself and Baskett.
“I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because I did believe in forever, that’s why I said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile,” she continued.
Although the split has been painful for Wilkinson, she’s been embracing the new chapter that she’s found herself in: the single life.
“Kendra’s been talking to a bunch of different guys and having fun after her split,” a source told PEOPLE of the Kendra On Top star in September. “She’s playing the field and enjoying the dating scene again after everything she and Hank went through.”