Kendra Wilkinson Baskett is attempting to work on her extremely strained relationship with her mother Patti Wilkinson — while she still has the chance.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Friday’s episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars — Family Edition, the former Girls Next Door star participates in the “Deadly Departed” exercise, which stages the funeral of a loved one and forces a family member to confront how much they value the relationship when they still have the opportunity to fix it.

“They say you don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone. And a prime example is realizing you’ve taken a loved one for granted after they’ve died,” explains Dr. V, who orchestrates the exercise alongside Dr. Ish. “Kendra, however, has such a deep-seated fear of her mother that even voicing her criticism out loud seems difficult for her.”

Standing beside a coffin, in which her mother pretends to be dead, Kendra begins reading the birthday card for Patti as she holds back the tears that begin to well up in her eyes.

“Happy birthday,” a visibly upset Kendra, 31, begins. “I’m done blaming myself for mistakes that I’ve made.”

Kendra continues, “I absolutely fear you. You scare me so bad.”

“If you’re happy without me on your birthday, then so be it,” she reads aloud. “Hope you find the gift you deserve.”

FROM COINAGE: Here’s How Much It Will Cost You to Vacation Like a Kardashian

After assessing the mother of two reading her letter, Dr. V realizes that Kendra really does care about her mom’s opinions.

“I believe that you believe the words in your letter,” Dr. V tells Kendra. “But the fact that you were afraid to read it shows that you care what your mom thinks.”

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars — Family Edition airs Fridays (9 p.m. ET) on WE tv.