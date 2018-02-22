Kendra Wilkinson Baskett Admits to Having 'Marital Problems' with Hank: 'We Are Having Issues'

Kendra Wilkinson Baskett is opening up about the problems that she is currently facing in her marriage.

The Kendra on Top star took to Instagram Wednesday, when she admitted that she and her husband, Hank Baskett, “are having issues” and denied that their “marital problems” are made up for cameras.

“1. how do u fake marital problems? makes absolutely no sense,” Kendra, 32, began the post, which accompanied a screenshot of an article titled, “Made-Up Marriage Problems?! Kendra’s Faking It for TV.”

“2. Yes we are having issues,” she continued. “3. My job has been reality tv for 13 years 4. My show was a comedy and light hearted til sad times happened then we had to change my show from comedy to drama. Not what i wanted but was a part of my journey and story.”

In a fifth point, Kendra shared that “these issues Hank n I are having in our home which we are tryin to hard to over come, everyone knows about, including producers and network, friends and family.”

“6. My job is reality TV and I love my job unfortunately these issues at home are affecting my decisions cuz the last thing i want to do is hurt Hank,” she shared. “7. I hope to get back to the fun Kendra you all know. That’s all i want n aim for. I hate drama!!!”

She concluded by thanking fans for their “support and understanding me at this time. I’ve been in a lot of therapy lately n hope all gets resolved for me, Hank,kids and even for TV. Lol 😂”



The couple wed in 2009 and have welcomed two children — son Hank IV, 8, and daughter Alijah, 3 — over the course of their marriage, which was rocked by a scandal four years ago.

In 2014, Hank allegedly had an affair with a transgender model while Kendra was eight months pregnant. But despite the cheating scandal, the two have remained committed to one another.

“We’re different people than we were years ago,” Kendra told PEOPLE in April 2017. “You know, you change. But you have to change together. You have to grow together, not apart, and that’s the challenge.”

“Right now we’re in the healthiest place we’ve ever been,” she said. “It’s all about each other. We want to help build each other and love each other and make sure we’re happy. When we went through our big issue that was scattered everywhere, it needed to happen.”

“Unfortunately, it was a really rough situation,” she added. “But I’m a very faithful person and I think it really worked out for the best.”

