Joe Amabile and Kendall Long Make It Official After Bachelor in Paradise Reunion: 'I Love You'

Kendall Long and Joe Amabile are happy in love!

After revealing they’d rekindled their romance during the Bachelor in Paradise reunion, the new couple wasted no time in flaunting their relationship on social media.

Lovingly referring to Amabile as an “odd-ball,” Long wrote that she feels lucky to wake up next to him every day.

“Wowza, what a crazy adventure! Love is an odd yet wonderful mess that makes those effected do quite strange things but through it all I would do it again and again and again if it meant waking up next to this odd-ball of a human every morning. I love you mucho Joe!” she wrote. “And am excited to be challenged by you through every step of this experience we call life.”

Along with the sweet message, Long posted a series of photos with her new boyfriend, including one of the couple sharing a kiss.

Amabile, nicknamed “Grocery Store Joe” because of his job as a produce buyer in Chicago, joked that he is their official selfie-taker thanks to his long arms.

“I’ll take the selfies my arms are longer,” he wrote, adding a heart emoji to the post.

Amabile posted a series of photos of the couple making silly faces at the camera.

During Tuesday night’s reunion episode, Long admitted that she couldn’t stop thinking about Amabile after their dramatic breakup on Paradise.

“I kept replaying over and over in my head things I could’ve done, things I could’ve said,” she told host Chris Harrison. “I could’ve chased after him and I just didn’t. I just let him walk away and that’s one of the biggest things I regret.”

So Long, 26, got on a plane to Chicago (along with an ABC camera crew) and met up with the grocery store owner.

Paul Hebert/ABC

“The reason why I had fear and the reason why I was holding myself back so much is because I am in love with you,” she told Amabile during the visit.

“It’s what I always wanted to hear,” he responded. “There’s a part of me that loves you, but I shut a lot of that out. I did. Could I get there again? I don’t know.”

Speaking with Long and Harrison in the studio, Amabile shared that he and the taxidermy enthusiast got dinner that night in Chicago and have been in contact ever since. “She’s my girlfriend, that’s what it is,” Amabile clarified.