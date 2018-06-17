Kendall Jenner Tells Caitlyn 'Happy Father's Day to the Soul That Raised Me'

Though Kendall Jenner isn’t with Caitlyn Jenner on Father’s Day, the supermodel is making sure her parent knows how much the day means to her.

“Happy Father’s Day to the soul that raised me,” Kendall, 22, shared on her Instagram Story along with two photos from the family’s early years and a more recent one of Caitlyn, 68, with her daughter Kylie Jenner.

Kendall was in Milan on Saturday, when she walked in Versace’s Spring 2019 menswear show, her first fashion show in five months. Caitlyn, who publicly came out as transgender in 2015, shared that she was in Los Angeles that same day.

Meanwhile, sister Kylie Jenner shared her own montage of throwback photos on her Instagram Story.

“So lucky to call you my dad,” the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 20, wrote along with a polaroid of herself as a baby in her parent’s arms.

Kylie was also celebrating boyfriend Travis Scott‘s first Father’s Day since welcoming daughter Stormi on Feb. 1.

Though Kendall and Kylie wished Caitlyn a Father’s Day on social media, Caitlyn’s other children — son Burt, 39, and daughter Cassandra, 38, with ex-wife Chrystie Crownover; sons Brandon, 37, and Brody, 34, with ex-wife Linda Thompson — have yet to post holiday-themed mentions.

In May, Caitlyn admitted she has struggled to keep close bonds with all of her children.

“I spend a lot of time by myself here in the house,” Caitlyn told Broadly. “I have a lot of children, but sometimes just because of circumstances, maintaining a close relationship with your kids is very tough. They all have lives. They’ve all moved on.”

Caitlyn added, “We’re just human beings; we’re going to be here for a very short time. We come and we go and at the end, when it’s all said and done, hopefully your family is going to be there.”

The former Olympian also helped raise ex-wife Kris Jenner’s four children with the late Robert Kardashian: Kourtney, 39, Kim, 37, Khloé, 33, and Rob, 31.

However, since transitioning, Caitlyn has become estranged from Kris and the Kardashian side of the family. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars have been open about the fact that passages of Caitlyn’s 2017 memoir created a rift in the family. (In the book, Caitlyn alleged Kris knew more about her gender identity crisis than she says she did.)

And earlier this month, ex-wife Thompson threw shade at Caitlyn for missing their son Brody’s wedding to his girlfriend of five years, Kaitlynn Carter, on Sumba island, off the coast of Indonesia.

Although Brody’s mother, Thompson, was present for the nuptials, Caitlyn’s work commitments prevented her from being able to get to the Nihi Sumba Resort. Days after Brody and Carter said “I do,” Thompson re-posted her son’s video of the beachfront destination where he got married — and seemingly called out Caitlyn for being absent for the family affair.

“Yes, it’s on the other side of the world… But I would’ve gone to the moon and back to share in the joy of my darling son & his beautiful bride getting married!” she said. “That’s what parents do!”