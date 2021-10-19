Kendall Jenner's Boyfriend Devin Booker Pokes Fun at Her Pumpkin Carving Skills: 'I Feel Attacked'

Booker and Jenner got into the Halloween spirit on Monday and carved pumpkins together. And after completing their holiday decorations, the Phoneix Suns shooting guard couldn't help but seize the opportunity to poke fun at Jenner's carving technique on Twitter.

"Pumpkin don't count if you used a stencil," he tweeted.

Jenner retweeted Booker's playful critique and wrote, "I feel personally attacked."

On her Instagram story, the model showed off the couple's pumpkin carving station. The setup included their pumpkins, carving tools and various crafting items.

"Time to get serious," she captioned her post.

Jenner later put their final creations on display, showing off her own pumpkin's happy smile and Booker's more sinister design.

Jenner and Booker have been linked since April 2020, but they didn't make their relationship Instagram official until February. They celebrated their one-year anniversary in June.

A source previously told PEOPLE the couple "got serious quickly last summer," with Jenner visiting Booker in Phoenix "a lot" before he came to be with her in Los Angeles once his season was over.

"She is crazy about him," the source said. "She has never looked happier. Her whole family loves Devin too."