Kendall Jenner Shares Sweet Throwback Video of Khloé Kardashian Babysitting Her and Sister Kylie

Kendall Jenner is taking a trip down memory lane.

The 24-year-old model shared an endearingly hilarious throwback video of sister Khloé Kardashian babysitting her and sister Kylie Jenner on Instagram Monday.

In the cute home movie taken, a teenage Khloé — rocking her brunette hair in a ponytail while clad in a dark T-shirt and jeans — is seen bathing baby Kylie in a kitchen sink as Kendall looks on.

“Kylie’s had her lunch. I wasn’t watching her very well and I gave her yogurt and it went everywhere, so now she’s taking a bath with Kendall,” the future Good American denim designer explains in the clip.

As Khloé continues to wash Kylie, Caitlyn Jenner can be heard off-camera asking why a bubble bath was started in the kitchen.

“In the kitchen sink?” Caitlyn curiously questions.

To which Khloé admits, “In the sink, because I was too lazy to go bring her upstairs.”

The video continues with Caitlyn joining in on the sweet family moment. When baby Kylie starts fussing, the Olympic medalist tries to cheer her up by asking if she’s having fun in her bath.

“Say hi,” Caitlyn tells Kylie, who smiles for the camera as it zooms in on her face.

Caitlyn then turns to Kendall and asks the young girl to say hello to the camera.

“Kendall, how old are you?” the athlete inquires, to which Kendall shares she is two years old.

The family was beyond smitten by the throwback Monday night, with sister Kim Kardashian commenting, “OMG this makes me smile so much!”

“Love youuuuu!!” Caitlyn wrote to Kendall. “This makes me so happy.”

Meanwhile, eldest sibling Kourtney Kardashian opted to make a joke about teenage Khloé from the video. “What kind of accent does @khloekardashian have ?” she quipped on the social media platform.

Fans also remarked at Khloé’s babysitting skills, commenting how precious it was to see the reality star show such maternal instincts at a young age. “Aww Khloe is so cute with you guys,” one user wrote.

Khloé welcomed her first child, a daughter named True, with ex Tristan Thompson on April 12, 2018.

“I’ve always been really patient with children and it’s come in handy now that I’m a mommy. I think what surprises me most is no matter how tired you are, you find this energy and patience for your child,” she wrote on her now-defunct app in May 2018.

“You know that babies are so helpless and they rely on you for everything. So something just takes over and you find the energy to care for this helpless precious baby.”