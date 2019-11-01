24 Throwback Photos of Kendall Jenner That Prove She Was Destined to Model She's walked the runway for countless designers and is a regular on the pages of Vogue — clearly, it was fate By Diana Pearl ellipsis More Previous Applications View All Start Slideshow Next Too Cool Image zoom Courtesy Kendall Jenner She had the smize down before age 2. Advertisement Advertisement Sis Kiss Image zoom Courtesy Kendall Jenner Then, a sweet sister portrait. Now, a shared Balmain campaign. Sweet Cheeks Image zoom Courtesy Kendall Jenner Her piercing stare is just as fierce now as it was back then. Advertisement Advertisement Cutie Ken Image zoom Ron Galella, Ltd./Wireimage Of course, with genes like these, is it any surprise? Advertisement Portrait Mode Image zoom Courtesy Kendall Jenner Her subtle smile has always been on point. Fierce Foursome Image zoom Jeff Kravitz/Filmmagic Even in her younger years, she was a natural on the red carpet. Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Model in the Making Image zoom Courtesy Kendall Jenner Even back in KUWTK‘s early days, it was clear. Advertisement Advertisement Mini Muse Image zoom Jeff Vespa/Wireimage And she’s always had the long and lanky body for it. Advertisement Sister, Sister Image zoom Michael Caulfield/KK/Getty She had lots of great (role) models for inspiration. Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Picture Perfect Image zoom Jeff Vespa/Wireimage It was a different time — but Kendall was still seriously photogenic. Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Sweet Smolder Image zoom Stefanie Keenan/Wireimage Like, really photogenic. Advertisement Advertisement Fashion Phenom Image zoom David Livingston/Getty And stylish, too. Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Tween Sensation Image zoom Jesse Grant/Getty “Middle school awkward stage? What’s that?” — Kendall, probably. Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Beauty in Braces Image zoom Donato Sardella/Wireimage Even in braces, Kendall was gorgeous. It’s so unfair. Advertisement Advertisement Carpet Queen Image zoom Gregg DeGuire/Filmmagic Other 13-year-olds might’ve buckled under pressure on a red carpet, but not Kendall. Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Future Cover Girl Image zoom Jason LaVeris/Getty C’mon. That face. Can’t you just tell it’s destined to front an Estée Lauder campaign? Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Million Dollar Smile Image zoom David Livingston/Wireimage She’s got a great smile — even if she doesn’t need to use it much on the runway. Advertisement Advertisement Power Pose Image zoom She’s a five-time Teen Choice Award winner, btw. Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Glamour Shot Image zoom Noel Vasquez/Getty Even as a youngster, she knew how to work that wind-blown hair. Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Versatile Vibes Image zoom Frederick M. Brown/Getty Sure, she took amazing photos straight on, but this over-the-shoulder shot shows range, baby. Advertisement Advertisement Early Influencer Image zoom Jason Merritt/Getty Kenny was a pro, even back then, at influencing. Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Au Naturel Image zoom Mark Sullivan/Getty No offense Kardashian-Jenner clan, but it’s clear who the natural is in this crew. Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement One of a Kind Image zoom Albert Michael/Startraks Keep doing you, Kendall. Advertisement Advertisement Baby Bangs Image zoom Courtesy Kendall Jenner It’s been working this long! Advertisement Advertisement Replay gallery Share the Gallery Up Next Cancel Start Slideshow Next Share the Gallery Advertisement Everything in This Slideshow Advertisement EDIT POST

