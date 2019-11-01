24 Throwback Photos of Kendall Jenner That Prove She Was Destined to Model

She's walked the runway for countless designers and is a regular on the pages of Vogue — clearly, it was fate
By Diana Pearl
November 01, 2019 10:30 AM

1 of 25

Too Cool

Courtesy Kendall Jenner

She had the smize down before age 2.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 25

Sis Kiss

Courtesy Kendall Jenner

Then, a sweet sister portrait. Now, a shared Balmain campaign.

3 of 25

Sweet Cheeks

Courtesy Kendall Jenner

Her piercing stare is just as fierce now as it was back then.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 25

Cutie Ken

Ron Galella, Ltd./Wireimage

Of course, with genes like these, is it any surprise?

Advertisement

5 of 25

Portrait Mode

Courtesy Kendall Jenner

Her subtle smile has always been on point.

6 of 25

Fierce Foursome

Jeff Kravitz/Filmmagic

Even in her younger years, she was a natural on the red carpet.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 25

Model in the Making

Courtesy Kendall Jenner

Even back in KUWTK‘s early days, it was clear.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 25

Mini Muse

Jeff Vespa/Wireimage

And she’s always had the long and lanky body for it.

Advertisement

9 of 25

Sister, Sister

Michael Caulfield/KK/Getty

She had lots of great (role) models for inspiration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 25

Picture Perfect

Jeff Vespa/Wireimage

It was a different time — but Kendall was still seriously photogenic.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 25

Sweet Smolder

Stefanie Keenan/Wireimage

Like, really photogenic.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 25

Fashion Phenom

David Livingston/Getty

And stylish, too.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 25

Tween Sensation

Jesse Grant/Getty

“Middle school awkward stage? What’s that?” — Kendall, probably.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 25

Beauty in Braces

Donato Sardella/Wireimage

Even in braces, Kendall was gorgeous. It’s so unfair.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 25

Carpet Queen

Gregg DeGuire/Filmmagic

Other 13-year-olds might’ve buckled under pressure on a red carpet, but not Kendall.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 25

Future Cover Girl

Jason LaVeris/Getty

C’mon. That face. Can’t you just tell it’s destined to front an Estée Lauder campaign?

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 25

Million Dollar Smile

David Livingston/Wireimage

She’s got a great smile — even if she doesn’t need to use it much on the runway.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 25

Power Pose

She’s a five-time Teen Choice Award winner, btw.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 25

Glamour Shot

Noel Vasquez/Getty

Even as a youngster, she knew how to work that wind-blown hair.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 25

Versatile Vibes

Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Sure, she took amazing photos straight on, but this over-the-shoulder shot shows range, baby.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 25

Early Influencer

Jason Merritt/Getty

Kenny was a pro, even back then, at influencing. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 25

Au Naturel

Mark Sullivan/Getty

No offense Kardashian-Jenner clan, but it’s clear who the natural is in this crew.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 25

One of a Kind

Albert Michael/Startraks

Keep doing you, Kendall.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 25

Baby Bangs

Courtesy Kendall Jenner

It’s been working this long!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.