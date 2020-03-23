Kendall Jenner Teases Sister Kylie for Throwback Photo: 'Aren't We Fighting?'

Kylie Jenner is looking back on old memories with her sister, Kendall Jenner— even if they aren’t exactly getting along.

On Sunday, Kylie, 22, shared a throwback photo on Instagram of herself and Kendall, 24, matching in white sports bras paired with nude lips. In the photo, the model sported lighter brown locks while the mom of one showed off blonde tresses.



Kendall commented on the photo and seemingly alluded to drama with her younger sister, writing, “Aren’t we fighting?”

“@Kendalljenner yes but my t—ies are sitting nice in this pic,” the makeup mogul responded.

Khloé Kardashian also commented on the post but kept things lighthearted, writing of her younger sisters, “I miss us.”

Due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the Kardashian/Jenner sisters have been in their respective homes to practice social distancing, in an effort to help contain the spread.

“Miss my sisters but we are all social distancing and staying away from each other all separately self quarantined,” Kim Kardashian wrote on Instagram last week before urging her followers to stay at home.

Kylie also urged her 166 million Instagram followers to practice social distancing on Friday after U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams called on her to help teens and millennials to understand the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Hey guys. Happy self-quarantine!” Jenner said on her Instagram Stories. “I know I’ve already been doing my daily reminders about how important it is right now to practice social distancing and self-quarantine. I’m going on my ninth day. The coronavirus is a real thing.”

Kylie stressed the importance of taking the situation seriously, saying “nobody’s immune” to the disease.

“Please stay inside, you guys. Please stay inside, practice social distancing, self-quarantine,” she said. “If you live with your parents, you don’t want to go home and get your parents sick. You might have it and not even know and be infecting other people. It’s serious, and the only way that we’re going to slow this down is if we do this since there’s not a cure right now.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder said she’s been keeping herself busy by playing with 2-year-old daughter Stormi, doing puzzles, cooking and binge-watching television.

“Being at home is fun,” she added.

The reality star also admitted that she is skilled at staying indoors after having to keep her pregnancy with 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster under wraps.

Kylie famously didn’t address her pregnancy until after her daughter’s birth, even going as far as to make sure her baby bump was concealed during any appearances.

“My pregnancy prepared me for this. I didn’t leave the house for months,” she said. “We got this.”

