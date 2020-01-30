Kendall Jenner Teases Drama with Kourtney Kardashian on KUWTK: 'Some Pretty Crazy Things Happen'

Things got so bad between the sisters on Keeping Up with the Kardashians last season that Kim Kardashian West actually threatened to fire her sister Kourtney Kardashian — and it sounds like the drama isn’t over yet.

During an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, Kendall Jenner was asked about Kourtney’s role on the upcoming season 18 after she announced last year that would be taking a step back.

According to Jenner, 24, she’s definitely still a part of the show, though her priorities have shifted.

“I think Kourtney kind of has boundaries, which is totally understandable,” the supermodel said. “I’ve always kind of not let my personal life entirely on the show, so it’s just always kind of been a thing for me. But then with Kourtney, she did at one point let her personal life be on the show, so now it’s a bit more of a shift for everyone to understand.”

“But no, I don’t think she’s fully confirmed to not be on the show,” she said. “Let’s just say it gets a little bit crazier before it gets any better. There are some pretty crazy things that happen!”

Season 17 saw major tensions arise between the Kardashian sisters over Kourtney’s “boundaries. Kim, 39, and Khloé Kardashian, 35, complained about having to “pick up the slack” in moments when Kourtney, 40, refused to film. At one point, Kim threatened to fire Kourtney, though sources have told PEOPLE that this isn’t actually possible since all three sisters are equal-level executive producers.

On the season finale in December, Kourtney appeared to have reached her limit, explaining, “It’s not okay that I feel like I’m at my breaking point. I need a break and I don’t want to film anymore.”

“I have three kids that are my priority more than the show,” she continued. “What I’m saying is I’m getting to the point where I’m not happy. Everyone has their breaking point. Life is short. It’s not all about filming this show.”

During an appearance on Ellen after the finale, Kim also said tensions with Kourtney carry over into the next season and that it “gets worse before it gets better.”

“We’ve come to the conclusion that [Kourtney will] film a little bit,” she said, before clarifying, “I don’t even know if we have a conclusion, actually. It’s always up in the air.”

“But we’re in a good place about respecting each other’s space,” she continued. “And if someone doesn’t want to be on the show, we obviously want them to have that mental break and live their life exactly the way that they want.”

