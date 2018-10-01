Kendall Jenner Says She Doesn't Have a 'Type' — and Wants a 'Spur of the Moment' Wedding

Kendall Jenner is notoriously private about her dating life, but she gently broached the subject on Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

During a scene with celebrity hairstylist and family friend Jen Atkin, the supermodel reflected on Atkin’s wedding to photographer and director Mike Rosenthal, confessing she “loves” the fact that the couple eloped.

“I literally want to run to the city hall and get married and just be like ‘F— it, let’s go right now,’ ” said Jenner, 22. “Just like, spur of the moment.”

“Who are you going to marry?” Atkin wondered. “You don’t have a type at all.”

“I don’t have a type — you cute, you cute,” Jenner said. “Like, who am I going to marry? A piece of advice that my dad always told me is that in a relationship, when you meet someone young, the hardest thing to do is change with them.”

“That’s why I think you shouldn’t get married until you’re like, in your late 20s,” Atkin replied. “Who knows, you might not even want to get married. Your generation is probably going to be like, ‘Ugh, marriage is so old-fashioned.’ “

“No, I want to get married,” Jenner insisted.

In a cover interview for Vogue‘s April 2018 issue, Jenner laughed off the long-circulated online rumors that she’s gay, explaining that it probably stems from the fact that she’s much more low-key about her relationships than her famous family is.

“I like my private life,” she said. “I think it’s because I’m not like all my other sisters, who are like, ‘Here’s me and my boyfriend!’ So it was a thing for a minute because no one ever saw me with a guy. I would always go that extra mile to be low-key with guys, sneaking around all the time. You don’t want to, like, look crazy.”

“I don’t think I have a bisexual or gay bone in my body, but I don’t know! Who knows?!” she continued. “I’m all down for experience — not against it whatsoever — but I’ve never been there before.”

Jenner was most recently linked to Philadelphia 76ers player Ben Simmons, though the two haven’t been spotted together for the last month.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!