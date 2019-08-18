Kendall Jenner Shares Sweet Moment with Nephew Reign, 4, During Trip with Kourtney Kardashian

Image zoom Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner and her nephew Reign had the sweetest bonding moment!

Joining sister Kourtney Kardashian and her three children — Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign 4 — the model shared some sweet photos and a video from the family trip on Instagram Sunday.

In the first photo of the series, Jenner, 23, is seen smiling wide in front of a gorgeous sunset. She then shared a video of herself holding Reign while the pair nuzzle noses in a heartwarming moment during the sunset.

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Shares How She Makes Her Own Almond Milk with 2 Ingredients

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s nephew could be seen smiling and giggling at his aunt while she pulls away and then nuzzles him again. She captioned the post with a simple smiley face.

Longtime friend Hailey Bieber commented on the post, “All American sweetheart,” and later added, “A wholesome girl.”

Sister Khloé Kardashian also commented on the post, writing, “Beautiful Kenny!!!”

RELATED VIDEO: Kylie Jenner Twins with Daughter Stormi in Blue Dresses as Their European Vacation Continues

Jenner shared some more photos of the incredible sunset on her Instagram Stories as well. Kourtney also shared a few photos of the sunset and a large bonfire the family enjoyed on her Stories too.

Kourtney and her children just spent the last couple of weeks vacationing in Italy, per her Instagram. In a recent post, she got candid about the gratitude she felt for their trip and her life.

“Wow, I just had the most beautiful night with my kids watching the sunset, feeling overwhelmingly grateful for this past few weeks spent together in Italy and so in awe of God’s creation there was nothing for me to do but cry (happy tears),” she wrote alongside a photo of herself and three children cuddled up on a boat.