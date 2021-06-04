Kendall Jenner Supports Boyfriend Devin Booker as He Leads Suns to Playoff Victory Over Lakers

Devin Booker scored 47 points during Thursday’s playoff game, while girlfriend Kendall Jenner cheered him on from the stands

Is Kendall Jenner boyfriend Devin Booker's lucky charm?

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and family friend Fai Khadra attended Thursday night's NBA matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Arizona Suns, Booker's team.

Jenner, 25, documented her time at the basketball game on her Instagram Story, first sharing a video of Khadra dancing and cheering and then posting a photo of Booker, 24, on the court at the Staples Center.

The playoff game, the sixth in the teams' best-of-seven series, turned out to be an exciting one for Booker, who led all scorers with a total 47 points. His performance — a playoff career high — secured the Suns a spot in the second round of the playoffs and eliminated the Lakers, the defending champions, with a final score of 113-100.

According to ESPN, Booker's 47 points are the most to eliminate a defending champion on their home court in NBA postseason history.

Jenner and Booker have been dating for over a year, though they kept the early months of their relationship private. After the pair were spotted holding hands in New York City in April, a source told PEOPLE it was "the happiest Kendall has ever been in a relationship."

"She and Devin started out slowly, but have dated for about a year now," the insider said.

And while Jenner "is very private about their relationship," the source added that it's "obvious that they have something special going on."

Jenner and Booker were first spotted together in April 2020 on a road trip from L.A. to Arizona. At the time, a source told PEOPLE the two were "just friends for now, but you never know with Kendall."

They continued to spend time together in the following months, and on Valentine's Day this year, they made their relationship Instagram official. In Jenner's holiday photo, the pair cuddled on top of a countertop and shared a silly moment as the model covered her face while smiling widely. She captioned it with a single white heart emoji.

"What first seemed like a fun hookup is now a relationship," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "They're exclusive and Kendall is very happy with Devin."