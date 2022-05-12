Kendall Jenner Storms Off After Argument with Scott Disick as Kris Jenner Claims He Plays 'Victim'

During Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Scott Disick expressed concerns that he wouldn't be part of the family any longer due to Kourtney Kardashian's engagement

This article contains spoilers from Thursday's episode of The Kardashians on Hulu.

Scott Disick is continuing to process the news of Kourtney Kardashian's engagement — and getting into some heated arguments along the way.

Thursday's episode of The Kardashians focused heavily on Scott, 38, and his reaction to Kourtney, 43, getting engaged to Travis Barker. (The rocker proposed to the Poosh founder late last year.)

At the beginning of the episode, Kris Jenner sat down with Kourtney to ask if she had spoken to her ex, with whom she shares sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 9.

"Now that you're engaged, do you think it might be time for you to have a real sit-down with Scott?" Kris, 66, asked her eldest daughter.

Kourtney said she didn't think she needed to do that and noted how she speaks to her ex often because of their kids. "He said, 'This is not the easiest for me, and at the end of the day, I want you to be happy and congrats on the engagement,' " she recalled of their conversation after Barker popped the question.

In a confessional, Kourtney added, "I don't really think that me getting engaged is about Scott. Undeniably, my life is going in a different direction. I feel like I am living a fairytale, making new memories and new moments, and I don't necessarily want Scott in all of them."

Though Kris expressed sympathy for Scott, she was in agreement with her daughter and said, "All that really matters at the end of the day is the love that you show for the kids and they feel like there's not one parent pitted against the other."

Later, Kris met up with Scott over lunch, where things got heated after the mom of six disclosed that she was having a gathering at her new home and didn't invite the Talentless founder.

"I feel like I'm cheating on Kourtney," Kris admitted, to which Scott argued, "You told me I was your blood-related son when my parents died."

When Kris claimed she "still feel[s] the same way," Scott was quick to shut her down and snapped back, "You obviously don't."

In a confessional, Kris said, "I love my children unconditionally, and I fall in love with their partners through the years. The first day we ever shot our show as a family, Scott was there. So I think when stuff like this happens, it hurts all of us."

"Kourtney met her soulmate," she added. "That's gotta be hard for Scott to absorb, but I never expected him to be so angry and wound up over this. He just needs to grow up and be a little more mature."

After Kris explained that part of her hesitation to invite Scott was because she wasn't sure how he and Travis got along, Scott argued, "We're fine. For me to hear you are having a soirée and you don't think to invite me, makes me feel like complete s---, to be honest."

"I love you, but how would you think I would feel?" he continued. "Can you imagine if I singled you out? It's just mean."

Though Scott ultimately did show up to Kris' party, tensions remained high as the episode neared the end. During an afternoon lunch at Kris' home, Scott and Kendall Jenner got into an explosive argument about him feeling left out — and it resulted in the model storming off.

Things began when Scott asked what the family's Thanksgiving plans were and sarcastically added, "Did I get banned from that yet? Am I invited or not?"

Kris explained that he was invited but she had to figure out where everyone was staying and added in a confessional, "Sometimes Scott can play a bit of a victim, and I feel like that's what's happening here right now. I just want everybody to be happy, but don't put me in the middle."

Scott then turned his attention to Kendall and asked why he wasn't invited to her recent birthday gathering. Kendall defended herself, explaining that she "didn't really invite anyone to my birthday... I had a dinner at my house but that wasn't a party."

However, Scott wasn't convinced. "I love you, I've been helping throw your birthday parties for the last 10 years," he argued. "Never in a million years would Kendall not invite me to a birthday dinner."

As Scott continued to press the matter, Kendall eventually clarified that she did have a "very intimate" birthday dinner but did not invite him because Kourtney was going to be there.

That did not sit well with Scott, as he continued to say he didn't "understand why I should be left out." But eventually, Kendall had enough and began to passionately defend her actions.

"I'm not saying that you should! That is not my business at the end of the day. If [it's] making Kourtney uncomfortable, that's not part of my business. I'm so sorry that makes you sad, and I'm not ever trying to leave you out," she argued. "I should've texted you, but I've been the one to have that attitude about it the entire time. Even the night they got engaged, I was the one that was like, 'Alright, what about Scott's feelings though? How's Scott gonna feel?' "

"Kourtney, at the end of the day, is my sister. Of course I want her there," she continued. "This dinner was literally 15 people. If it's an intimate dinner, I'm not willing to have an uncomfortable situation."

Though Kendall offered an apology to Scott, he continued to argue and talk over her, which prompted the model to hit a breaking point.

"I'm out, this is so f------ ridiculous. You won't let me speak, Scott," she yelled, as she got up from the table and walked inside. "You're talking over me... I'm so over this s---, Scott, for real."

Despite their explosive argument, Kendall did share in an earlier confessional that she "loves" Scott and always will.

"I've known him since I was a baby, since I was a kid," she said. "Scott is my brother. We're basically blood at this point and so it would be very weird if he was not a part of our family, and I don't think there will ever be a day where he's not in our family."