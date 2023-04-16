Kendall Jenner Spotted Dancing During Bad Bunny's Coachella Set amid Rumored Romance

Kendall Jenner is enjoying her time at Coachella — and cheering on Bad Bunny in the process.

In a video posted on TikTok this weekend, the 27-year-old model can be seen dancing as Bad Bunny, 29 — with whom she's fueled romance rumors in recent months — performs his headlining set during the first weekend of the annual music festival.

In the clip, Jenner dances in the audience as the superstar (whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) plays his Un Verano Sin Ti smash "Después de la Playa." Wearing a leather jacket and blue denim shorts, Jenner was surrounded by others in the crowd as she showed off a few moves, including a little spin.

The track was the 25th and final song performed during Bad Bunny's Coachella set, which also included hits such as "I Like It" and "Moscow Mule."

Reps for Jenner and Bad Bunny did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty

Jenner's support of the music star comes as the pair are reported to be "spending time together," a source told PEOPLE earlier this year. In February, Jenner and Bad Bunny were spotted leaving the same Los Angeles restaurant after a reported double date with Hailey and Justin Bieber, TMZ reported.

"Kendall recently started hanging out with him," a source previously told PEOPLE. "They were introduced by friends. He moved to L.A. a few weeks ago and bought a house. She likes him and is having fun. He is different from the guys she dated in the past. He is very charming."

After initial reports of a potential budding romance, the duo was then spotted cozying up while enjoying a horseback ride at the Hidden Hills Equestrian Center in California this month, as first reported by TMZ.

Photos from the outing showed Jenner in front of Bad Bunny as they rode the horse together, as the model also snapped a selfie to remember the moment.

Recently, Bad Bunny has also been turning heads with his latest lyrics, as some think his recent feature on the track "Coco Chanel" doubles as a diss toward Jenner's ex, Devin Booker.

Bad Bunny (left), Kendall Jenner (center) and Devin Booker (right). Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon; Kevin Mazur/Getty for Atlantis The Royal; Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty

On the Eladio Carrión track, the artist makes an alleged reference to the NBA player's current team, the Phoenix Suns. "Yo no soy malo, nah, bebé, eso e' un gimmick / Pero el sol de PR calienta má' que el de Phoenix / Ella lo sabe," Bad Bunny sings, which translates to, "I'm not bad, baby that's a gimmick / But the sun in Puerto Rico is hotter than in Phoenix / She knows it."

Elsewhere in the song, Bunny raps "las de escorpio son peligro," which translates to "Scorpio women are dangerous." Jenner, a Scorpio, was born on Nov. 3, 1995.

While Bad Bunny didn't name any names, fans believe the one line alludes to his feelings about Booker, who went Instagram official with Jenner on Valentine's Day 2021, before several sources confirmed to PEOPLE in November 2022 that they split.

Fans even circulated screenshots that show a now-deleted comment from Booker's Instagram, apparently in response to Bunny's latest lyrics, per the U.S. Sun. "He worried about another MAN again," the NBA guard reportedly wrote.