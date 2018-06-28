Kendall Jenner Spotted with NBA Star Ben Simmons as Rumored Couple's Relationship Heats Up

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons are going strong.

The rumored couple was spotted spending time together in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Jenner and Simmons were all smiles as they made a stop at a gas station.

At one point, Simmons even leaned in for a sweet kiss.

Though the two have yet to comment on their relationship status, they have been spending a lot of time together over the past month.

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons BACKGRID

Just last week, the pair was spotted partying at Hyde nightclub in Hollywood after grabbing dinner at celebrity hotspot Craig’s earlier in the evening.

Jenner, 22, and Simmons, 21, first sparked romance rumors late last month. On May 30, they were spotted hitting up the Nice Guy in West Hollywood. Though they arrived separately and exited through different doors, Jenner and the Philadelphia 76ers player got in the same SUV at the end of the night, according to video obtained by TMZ. The Blast also obtained video of the couple entering the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Beverly Hills around 2 a.m.

RELATED: A Timeline of All the Athletes the Kardashians and Jenners Have Dated, from Reggie Bush to Tristan Thompson

RELATED VIDEO: Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian Pose in Sexy Bikinis for ‘Low-Key’ Memorial Day Weekend

Nevertheless, a source recently told PEOPLE that Jenner is enjoying the single life and isn’t looking for a “serious relationship” right now.

“Kendall is having fun. She doesn’t want a serious relationship and is just enjoying being single,” the source said. “She feels that whenever she has been serious about guys in the past, it’s kind of a mess and doesn’t work out. She invested time in the relationship with Blake Griffin. She isn’t planning on doing the same right now.”

RELATED: Kendall Jenner’s Ex Blake Griffin Kisses Bikini Designer Francesca Aiello at the Beach

“Being single during the summer isn’t a bad idea to her,” the source added. “She has many amazing friends and seems very excited about life in general.”