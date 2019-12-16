Kendall Jenner Watches Ex Ben Simmons' Basketball Game 7 Months After Taking 'a Break'

Nearly seven months after Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons went “on a break,” the model cheered on her basketball player ex.

On Friday night, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was spotted at the NBA star’s home game in Philadelphia, where the 76ers faced off against the New Orleans Pelicans.

In video captured by a game-goer and a photo obtained by Sports Gossip, the supermodel can be seen watching the basketball game from box seats.

Jenner, 24, confirmed she had been dating Simmons, 23, during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February.

“So obviously you’re dating this guy who’s on the 76ers. How long have you been dating him?” Ellen DeGeneres said, before the daughter of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner replied, with a huge smile on her face,“For a bit now.”

That same month, Simmons and Jenner stepped out for an early Valentine’s Day date in New York City.

But by May, a source close to Jenner told PEOPLE, “They’re on a break.”

“The relationship ran its course,” the source added. “She’s spending time with her friends and back to being in fun mode.”

News of their split came after Vogue asked Jenner about the possibility of marriage.

“Maybe. Definitely not now, but maybe one day,” Jenner told the magazine. “I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with [the attention] and it’s cool to learn from that.”

The KUWTK star also revealed why she chose to keep her relationship with Simmons private.

“For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier,” she said.

“I’m very young and right now I feel like relationships aren’t always super-certain and I don’t want to bring too much attention to something if you don’t really know long term [what it’s going to be],” she told Vogue.

“A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world’s business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally. Like once everyone is let in, you’re letting all these opinions into your relationships, and I don’t think that’s fair,” she added.

At the time of the interview, Jenner appeared to be very much committed to Simmons. She FaceTimed the basketball star before sitting down with Vogue and even streamed his game while sitting in the hair and makeup chair, according to the publication.

One month after pressing pause on their relationship, Simmons liked one of Jenner’s Instagram photos.