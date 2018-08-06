Kendall Jenner: Source Denies That the Model's Dog Bit a Child in a Deli

An incident involving Kendall Jenner‘s dog prompted a call to police over the weekend.

An officer of public information with the Los Angeles Police Department confirms to PEOPLE that cops were called on Sunday over an alleged dog bite at the Beverly Glen Deli. According to the officer, it was determined to be a civil matter and police are not involved.

TMZ was the first to report the news. According to the outlet, Jenner, 22, was out with her current flame Ben Simmons when her Doberman Pinscher allegedly nipped a young girl while out on the patio of the restaurant. There were reportedly no obvious puncture wounds, so the deli’s staff simply administered ice.

A source tells PEOPLE Jenner’s dog was “startled” but never made contact with the child and “did not bite anyone.”

“The police and emergency services did not come to the scene,” the source says. “Kendall didn’t leave until she knew the dog didn’t bite the little girl.”

PEOPLE has reached out to Animal Control for more information. Jenner’s rep had no comment.

The supermodel did appear to deny the story on Twitter, though, responding to a fan who shared a link to an article about the alleged attack and called her “a disturbingly despicable, entitled, unsympathetic, sadistic, uncharitable and self-absorbed human being.”

“oof i’m sorry you feel that way. hope to meet you one day to show you the real me, maybe i’ll tell you a little bit about the story too. God bless,” Jenner tweeted.

In recent months, Jenner has proudly showed off her pet on social media, sharing photos and videos of the dog.

“She’ll get yuh,” she captioned one post.

“Cute but she’ll rip your face off,” she captioned another.