Kendall Jenner Shares Naked Photos of Herself in a Bathtub While Making Fun of Her 'Alien' Hands

Kendall Jenner is baring all for Instagram!

On Wednesday, Jenner, 23, shared a slideshow of steamy mirror selfies that show her posing naked in a bathtub.

In the first shot, the model can be seen posing from the side, slightly covering her mouth with her shoulder.

For the second photo, Jenner faces forward pouting.

“Classic alien hand,” Jenner captioned the post, making fun of the way she’s holding her iPhone.

This isn’t the first time in recent weeks that Jenner has shared a series of sexy photos on Instagram.

Late last month, Jenner showed off her famous model figure in another slideshow from her trip to France for the Cannes Film Festival, but this time opted to wear a teeny tiny polka dot bikini.

Jenner first snapped a shot standing far away from an oval mirror above her hotel room bed and then posted a closer zoomed-in video that gave fans a closer look at her swimsuit.

The star simply captioned the photos and video with a watermelon emoji.

A few days prior, Jenner shared another sexy bikini pic as she lounged in the sun wearing a baby blue polka dot two-piece, which featured ultra-high rise bottoms. She jokingly called out her “cranberry legs” in the caption, although sister Khloé Kardashian corrected her by writing, “Ostrich legs.”

The sultry shots come after the supermodel decided to take a break from her relationship with NBA star Ben Simmons.

A source close to the model told PEOPLE, “They’re on a break.”

“The relationship ran its course,” the source added. “She’s spending time with her friends and back to being in fun mode.”

Representatives for Jenner and Simmons, 22, did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The news came shortly after Jenner opened up about her romance with the Philadelphia 76ers player to Vogue, explaining whether or not the two have plans to tie the knot.

“Maybe. Definitely not now, but maybe one day,” Jenner said to Vogue of her plans for marriage. “I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with [the attention] and it’s cool to learn from that,” she added.

Jenner first confirmed her relationship with Simmons during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February 2019.

“So obviously you’re dating this guy who’s on the 76ers. How long have you been dating him?” Ellen DeGeneres said, before the daughter of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner replied with a huge smile on her face: “For a bit now.”