Kendall Jenner and basketball star Devin Booker have been linked since April 2020

Kendall Jenner Shares a Kiss with Boyfriend Devin Booker After Suns' Victory Over the Lakers

Kendall Jenner is boyfriend Devin Booker's No. 1 fan.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 25, attended the Phoenix Suns' Friday matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center. She was spotted sweetly kissing and hugging Booker, 24, after his team defeated the Lakers 115 to 105.

During the NBA game, Jenner was seated next to close friend Travis "Taco" Bennett, as well as Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber.

Friday's event wasn't the first time Jenner has supported her athlete beau on the court. Back in June, she attended a playoff game between the Lakers and the Suns, during which Booker led all scorers with a total 47 of points.

His performance — a playoff career high — secured the Suns a spot in the second round of the playoffs and eliminated the Lakers. According to ESPN, Booker's 47 points were the most to eliminate a defending champion on their home court in NBA postseason history.

Jenner and Booker have been linked since April 2020, but they didn't make their relationship Instagram official until February. At the time, the model shared a sweet photo on her Instagram Story of the twosome cozying up.

In June, the couple celebrated their one-year anniversary with posts on their respective Instagram pages.

For his post, Booker shared a trio of snaps from the pair's time together, one of which was captioned "365" and another "52" to mark a year spent with Jenner.

A source previously told PEOPLE the duo "got serious quickly last summer," with Jenner visiting Booker in Phoenix "a lot" before he came to be with her in Los Angeles once his season was over.

"She is crazy about him," the source said in June. "She has never looked happier. Her whole family loves Devin too."

"They're still young, but everyone is rooting for them. They are a great couple," the source added.

Several months prior, another source told PEOPLE this is "the happiest Kendall has ever been in a relationship."