Kendall Jenner Shades Donald Trump While Playing Family Feud with Kanye West and the Kardashians

The Kardashian edition of Celebrity Family Feud got political when Kendall Jenner cracked a joke about President Donald Trump — whom her brother-in-law Kanye West ardently supports.

During Sunday night’s episode (which was taped in February), the Kardashians/Jenners faced off against the Wests while competing for $25,000 benefitting the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles. And model Kendall had the whole family in stitches when she answered host Steve Harvey’s question: “If you had a wild party and everybody’s naked, who is someone you would hate to see show up?”

Kendall Jenner

“Donald Trump,” said Kendall, 22, as everyone, including West, erupted into laughter. (She got the point, since Trump counts as a “celebrity,” one of the six answers.)

Byron Cohen/Getty

The 41-year-old rapper has praised Trump, 71, in controversial tweets, though wife Kim Kardashian West supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

In the end, Kendall, Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, cousin Cici Bussey, grandma M.J and pal Jonathan Cheban bested Kim, Kanye and his cousins — though Kimye got to play the Fast Money Round.

Kanye has a permanent smile on his face during this whole Family Feud episode — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 11, 2018

The superstar couple are huge fans of the game show, and Kim noted how happy her husband was to participate..

“Kanye has a permanent smile on his face during this whole Family Feud episode,” she tweeted.

Celebrity Family Feud airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.