Kendall Jenner and Apple Settle Lawsuit Over Pizza Boys Radio Show

Kendall Jenner has resolved her Pizza Boys radio show lawsuit.

Last week, the 22-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and Apple Inc. reached a settlement in the case, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

The settlement comes nearly three months after legal action was taken against the supermodel.

“We represent Defendants Daniel Chetrit and Kendall Jenner in the above-captioned action, and respectfully submit this letter with consent of Defendant Apple Inc. and Plaintiff Robert Karageuzian. We write to advise the Court that the parties have reached an agreement in principle to settle this matter,” a July 19 letter to the judge from Jenner’s attorney reads.

A day later, the judge signed an order of dismissal. “It is ordered that the above-entitled action be and is hereby dismissed and discontinued without costs, and without prejudice to the right to reopen the action within forty-five days of the date of this Order if the settlement is not consummated,” the July 20 order reads.

Details of the settlement were not disclosed.

Last spring, the owner of Los Angeles brand and worldwide art collective Pizzaboyzzz, Robert Karageuzian, sued Jenner, her DJ friend Daniel Chetrit and Apple over their new Beats 1 radio show for trademark infringement, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

“We wanted the defendants to stop using the mark and to assure us they wouldn’t use the mark,” Karageuzian’s lawyer, Sam P. Israel, told PEOPLE. “What we asked for was a writing from them that would say they wouldn’t use the mark and that they would destroy any merchandise that bore the mark, and they wouldn’t do it, so we went ahead and filed suit.”

According to the court filing, Karageuzian claimed in the suit that “already, the Internet is rife with complaints by customers who are confused by the nearly identical marks,” and that Pizza Boys has “exploited” Pizzaboyzzz’s “unique themes, content and lifestyle.” Karageuzian asked for an injunction that would prohibit Jenner and Chetrit’s use of the Pizza Boys name as it’s a “confusingly similar mark.” He also asked for an award of damages suffered by Pizzaboyzzz as a result of Pizza Boy’s alleged infringement of the trademark plus any profits they’ve collected so far.

In February 2017, Jenner explained to PEOPLE that Pizza Boys is “the DJ/friend group I’m part of” — prior to the creation of the radio show or any of its related merchandise.