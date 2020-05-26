Kendall Jenner Spotted Again with NBA Player Devin Booker in Los Angeles on Memorial Day
A source told PEOPLE last month the supermodel and the basketball player were "just friends for now"
Kendall Jenner continues to spend time with NBA player Devin Booker.
On Memorial Day, the supermodel, 24, was spotting driving around with the Phoenix Suns shooting guard, 23, near Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles. The outing comes about a month after the two were photographed on a road trip from L.A. to Arizona in April.
At the time, a source told PEOPLE they weren't a couple — at least not yet.
"She and Devin have a lot of mutual friends," the source explained. "They're just friends for now but you never know with Kendall."
Their first outing made the rounds on social media, prompting a clapback from the reality star after someone tweeted a TikTok video of three men tossing a toddler around in a circle, writing, "Nba players passing around Kendall Jenner."
One fan came to Jenner's defense and responded that "maybe she [is] passing them around," to which Jenner replied in a tweet of her own, "they act like i'm not in full control of where i throw this cooch."
Jenner — who is notoriously private about her dating life — was most recently linked to Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons.
In May 2019, a source told PEOPLE the relationship had "run its course," but by December, the relationship picked back up as Jenner was seen cheering on her ex at a home game in Philadelphia.
Jenner and Simmons also celebrated New Year's Eve together, and were spotted again in Miami in early February.