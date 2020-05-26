A source told PEOPLE last month the supermodel and the basketball player were "just friends for now"

Kendall Jenner Spotted Again with NBA Player Devin Booker in Los Angeles on Memorial Day

Kendall Jenner continues to spend time with NBA player Devin Booker.

On Memorial Day, the supermodel, 24, was spotting driving around with the Phoenix Suns shooting guard, 23, near Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles. The outing comes about a month after the two were photographed on a road trip from L.A. to Arizona in April.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE they weren't a couple — at least not yet.

"She and Devin have a lot of mutual friends," the source explained. "They're just friends for now but you never know with Kendall."

Image zoom Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker on Monday Clint Brewer Photography / BACKGRID

Their first outing made the rounds on social media, prompting a clapback from the reality star after someone tweeted a TikTok video of three men tossing a toddler around in a circle, writing, "Nba players passing around Kendall Jenner."

One fan came to Jenner's defense and responded that "maybe she [is] passing them around," to which Jenner replied in a tweet of her own, "they act like i'm not in full control of where i throw this cooch."

Image zoom Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images; Barry Gossage /Getty Images

Jenner — who is notoriously private about her dating life — was most recently linked to Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons.

Image zoom Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons Taylor Hill/WireImage; Joe Scarnici/Getty