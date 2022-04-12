Kendall Jenner didn't hesitate when asked which KarJenner member is putting pressure on her to become a parent

Kendall Jenner Says Mom Kris Thinks 'It's Time' for Her to Have a Baby: 'Is It Not Up to Me?'

Kendall Jenner is calling out her mother for nagging her about having a baby!

The reality star and model, 26, appeared with her mother Kris Jenner and sisters for a video interview with E! News' Daily Pop that dropped Monday to promote the April 14 debut of their new Hulu show, The Kardashians.

During the chat, Kendall — who remains the only sister out of her siblings to not have a child of her own — said her mother Kris, 66, has been asking her when she'll become a parent.

"One hundred percent my mom," Kendall said when asked who is putting the pressure on the most.

"She will just randomly text me and be like, 'I think it's time,' and I'm like, 'Is this not up to me?!' " the 818 Tequila owner continued.

"Just your friendly reminder!" Kris said jokingly.

In the clip, Kendall's younger sister Kylie Jenner — who just welcomed her second baby with Travis Scott — also said she'd love to see her older sister become a mom.

Kendall, who enjoys playing aunt to her ten nieces and nephews, has been dating NBA star Devin Booker since the summer of 2020.

Last November, Booker, 25, wished his girlfriend a happy 26th birthday with a sweet gallery of photos and a romantic message on his Instagram Story.

"Most beautiful woman," he wrote on the first photo, which featured the two sitting at an outdoor patio.

The next photo featured Jenner leaning with her back against Booker's chest. The Phoenix Suns player had his arms wrapped around her and his head resting on hers. He added a single lock emoji over the photo.

Along with her sisters Kourtney, Khloé and Kim Kardashian, as well as Kylie and their momager Kris, Kendall is part of the cast of the new Hulu reality series The Kardashians.