Kendall Jenner Reveals Who Actually Sent Her That Mysterious Love Letter

Kendall Jenner has many admirers — and two of them are no longer a secret.

On Monday, the model, 23, piqued fans’ interest by sharing a glimpse on her Instagram story of a love letter she had received. She covered up the identity of the sender with a black bar.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The next day, Jenner revealed the sender on her story — unveiling that she has not one, but two devotees. Snapping another picture of the note, she circled the signature: “M + M.”

“Nice try my secret admirer’s actually @mertalas & @macpiggott,” she said, naming Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, the famed fashion photographers who go by Mert & Marcus.

RELATED: A Comprehensive History of Kendall Jenner’s Braless Red Carpet Moments

Kendall Jenner's letter Kendall Jenner/Instagram

“Dear Kendall,” the letter said. “We may be miles apart but my love for you grows stronger & stronger by the minute. My innermost feeling is of pure love for you.”

“I will love you until death separates us. Right now this separation is killing me, but in my heart I know that nothing could come close to separating us,” the letter gushed. “We are united into one forever, body & soul and I want you to know that I love you from the deepest part of my heart.”

The duo has previously photographed Jenner for Vogue, according to the magazine.

On his Instagram on Wednesday, Alas shared a slideshow of pictures from an afterparty that Jenner, who hit the British Fashion Awards on Monday in a sheer ensemble, dropped by. “Huge pleasure to have all my friends and family at my house party after the BFC Awards,” he wrote.

RELATED VIDEO: Miley Cyrus, Kendall Jenner & Hailey Baldwin Throw an Epic ‘Party in the U.S.A.’ on Carpool Karaoke

On Sunday, Alas posted a smoldering selfie with Jenner in which he struck a pose in a red hoodie and she looked chic in a fur wrap. “Baby it’s cold outside,” he captioned it.

When the love letter was still anonymous, the sweet prose had some observers wondering whether Jenner and her potential flame Ben Simmons were getting serious.

Earlier in December, a source told PEOPLE that Jenner and the Philadelphia 76ers basketball player are “still not exclusive.”

RELATED: Kendall Jenner Recalls Childhood with Sister Kylie: ‘A Lot of Days Crying, She Had So Many Friends’

“Kendall was spending time with Anwar [Hadid], but that ended and she started hanging out with Ben again. She hasn’t seen Anwar recently,” the source said. “When she’s not working, she’s been focusing her free time on Ben and flying to Philadelphia.”