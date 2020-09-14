"That’s the first time I’ve ever really said anything," she said

Kendall Jenner Reveals She's a 'Stoner': 'No One Knows That'

Kendall Jenner is opening up about a new side of herself.

On an episode of Sibling Rivalry with Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson taped in January, Jenner revealed that she smokes marijuana, which is legal in the state of California.

While answering a round of lightening questions, Oliver asked Jenner and her sister Kourtney Kardashian, "If there was a stoner [in your family] who would it be?"

And after Kourtney quickly answered, "Kendall," the model agreed.

"I am a stoner," the 24-year-old model shared. "No one knows that, so that’s the first time I’ve ever really said anything out there."

The question came after the two sisters said Kylie Jenner was the most "laidback" of the family

"Kylie is very non-judgemental," said Kourtney, 41.

While Kendall didn't expand on her marijuana use, she's not the first member of the Kardashian family to admit to dabbling in drugs. Kim Kardashian West, 38, previously surprised fans by admitting on Keeping Up with the Kardashians that she was high on ecstasy during two notable life moments — when she wed music producer Damon Thomas in 2000 and when she made a sex tape with Ray J in 2003.

"I got married on ecstasy. The first time," she said. "I did ecstasy once and I got married. I did it again, I made a sex tape. Like, everything bad would happen."

"You were high on ecstasy when you made that sex tape?" Scott Disick replied during the episode.

"Absolutely. Everyone knows it," Kardashian West said. "Like, my jaw was shaking the whole time."

At the time, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian West moved on long ago from her partying days, saying she “definitely does not do drugs and hasn’t for years — and even then she barely dabbled."