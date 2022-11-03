Kris Jenner Kicks Off Family Birthday Tributes to Kendall Jenner: 'You Are an Amazing Voice of Reason!'

"You are the most amazing daughter, sister, auntie, best friend, dog mommy, therapist and travel buddy," Kris Jenner said while kicking off the birthday tributes for daughter Kendall

By
Shafiq Najib
Full Rights
Shafiq Najib

Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.

Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 3, 2022 10:53 AM
Kendall Jenner attends the Tiffany & Co. Flagship Store Launch on April 04, 2019 in Sydney, Australia
Photo: Don Arnold/WireImage

Kendall Jenner is taking another trip around the sun — and her family is showering her with love on her special day.

It's a tradition for the Kardashian-Jenner family to celebrate one another on their special day. The custom continued on Thursday as Kendall turned 27.

Mom Kris Jenner led the pack by sharing a heartfelt video of the model throughout the years alongside a loving statement.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful Kenny!! You stole my heart from the very moment you were born," the 66-year-old mother of six wrote on Instagram. "You are such an incredibly special girl and I thank God every single day that He blessed me with being your mommy. You have brought all of us so much joy and sunshine!!!! Thank you for all you do every single day to bring so much positivity and happiness. You are an amazing voice of reason!!!"

"You are the most amazing daughter, sister, auntie, best friend, dog mommy, therapist and travel buddy," she continued. "You are the kindest soul, the most generous girl, the smartest, funniest, most creative, most understanding, and have grown into the most amazing business woman with an incredible work ethic. You are beautiful inside and out. I'm so so proud of you my @kendalljenner. I love you beyond measure forever and ever. Mommy ❤️🎂🥳😍🥰🙏🙏🙏🙏."

Kendall's birthday comes a few days after she celebrated Halloween, in which she wore two iconic costumes. The first featured her sultry take on Toy Story's Jessie, while the second saw her spoof a viral moment from a May episode of The Kardashians by dressing as a cucumber.

As she enters a new year, Kendall has been focused on her house flipping endeavors with best friend Fai Khadra.

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kendall opened up about her new passion and discussed a potential home renovation project they're working on together.

In the clip, she explained that her new pastime was sparked by having "the time of my life" completing her own home renovation, in addition to launching her tequila brand, 818 Tequila.

"As a model, I still don't have much say in anything creative really. That has brought me to wanting to start this journey of house flipping," she said at the time. "I found that I really do want to be my own boss and have my own ideas and execute them. I just feel like it's new me."

SANTA MONICA, CA - NOVEMBER 11: 2018 E! PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Khloe Kardashian, <a href="https://people.com/tag/kendall-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kendall Jenner</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/kris-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kris Jenner</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kim Kardashian</a> and Kourthney Kardashian during the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on November 11, 2018 -- NUP_185072 -- (Photo by Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)
The Kardashian-Jenner family. Christopher Polk/getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The supermodel continued: "When I walk into a house, my wheels just kind of start turning, and I'm always like 'I could do this' or 'I could do that.'" She also said that she felt like she found her "purpose" and that she's "super excited" to start this new journey.

Related Articles
Kendall Jenner attends the Tiffany & Co. Flagship Store Launch on April 04, 2019 in Sydney, Australia
Kendall Jenner Finds Her 'Purpose' in Flipping Houses After Renovating Her Home: 'It Brings Me Joy'
Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian at the SKIMS SWIM Miami pop-up dinner at SWAN on Saturday, March 19, 2022 in Miami, Florida.
Khloé Kardashian Praises 'Resilient' Sister Kim on Her 42nd Birthday: 'Ready to Throw Down If Need Be'
hailey bieber, kylie jenner
Kylie Jenner Joins Hailey Bieber for Halloween-Themed Episode of 'Who's In My Bathroom?'
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner's Best Halloween Costumes Through the Years
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Asks Waiter 'What Is Tortellini?' While in Italy for Sister Kendall Jenner's Prada Show
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) (L-R) Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian arrive at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )
Khloé Kardashian Celebrates 'Soulmate Sister' Kylie Jenner's 25th Birthday: 'So Kind Yet Badass'
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber were seen arriving at 818 tequila party; Kendall Jenner is seen on August 18, 2022 in Los Angeles
Justin and Hailey Bieber Join the Kardashians at Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila at Party in Malibu
Photo credit Sophie Sahara and SLS Baha Mar. Kendall Jenner opened 818 Shack, an open-air lounge at the SLS Baha Mar, named after her tequila
Kendall Jenner Celebrates Opening of Her 818 Tequila Cocktail Lounge in the Bahamas
Kim Kardashian is seen on August 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Kim and Khloé Kardashian Step Out in Style to Support Kendall Jenner's Latest 818 Tequila Launch
Kylie & Kris Jenner Cook Dinner Together | Vogue
Kris and Kylie Jenner Cut a Zucchini 'Like Kendall' In New Cooking Video: 'This Is Genetic'
kris jenner and kendall jenner
Kris Jenner Celebrates Daughter Kendall Jenner's 26th Birthday: 'Love You Endlessly'
Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster
Kris Jenner Posts Throwback Photos of Kylie for Her Birthday — and She Looks Just Like Stormi!
Kris Jenner and Faye Resnick attend the "American Woman" premiere party at Chateau Marmont on May 31, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Kris Jenner Shares Zebra Bikini Throwback Photo as She Celebrates BFF Faye Resnick's Birthday
Kendall Jenner and Fai Khadra
Kendall Jenner's Most Memorable Wedding Guest Dresses
https://www.instagram.com/p/CgezXnSLNHR/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link. Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Wish Happy 88th Birthday to Grandma M.J.: ‘You Are My Hero’. Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Family Wish Happy 88th Birthday to Grandma MJ: 'You Are My Hero'
Khloe Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Says She Can't 'Get Through This Life' Without Khloé on Sister's 38th Birthday