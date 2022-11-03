Kris Jenner Kicks Off Family Birthday Tributes to Kendall Jenner: 'You Are an Amazing Voice of Reason!'

Kendall Jenner is taking another trip around the sun — and her family is showering her with love on her special day.

It's a tradition for the Kardashian-Jenner family to celebrate one another on their special day. The custom continued on Thursday as Kendall turned 27.

Mom Kris Jenner led the pack by sharing a heartfelt video of the model throughout the years alongside a loving statement.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful Kenny!! You stole my heart from the very moment you were born," the 66-year-old mother of six wrote on Instagram. "You are such an incredibly special girl and I thank God every single day that He blessed me with being your mommy. You have brought all of us so much joy and sunshine!!!! Thank you for all you do every single day to bring so much positivity and happiness. You are an amazing voice of reason!!!"

"You are the most amazing daughter, sister, auntie, best friend, dog mommy, therapist and travel buddy," she continued. "You are the kindest soul, the most generous girl, the smartest, funniest, most creative, most understanding, and have grown into the most amazing business woman with an incredible work ethic. You are beautiful inside and out. I'm so so proud of you my @kendalljenner. I love you beyond measure forever and ever. Mommy ❤️🎂🥳😍🥰🙏🙏🙏🙏."

Kendall's birthday comes a few days after she celebrated Halloween, in which she wore two iconic costumes. The first featured her sultry take on Toy Story's Jessie, while the second saw her spoof a viral moment from a May episode of The Kardashians by dressing as a cucumber.

As she enters a new year, Kendall has been focused on her house flipping endeavors with best friend Fai Khadra.

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kendall opened up about her new passion and discussed a potential home renovation project they're working on together.

In the clip, she explained that her new pastime was sparked by having "the time of my life" completing her own home renovation, in addition to launching her tequila brand, 818 Tequila.

"As a model, I still don't have much say in anything creative really. That has brought me to wanting to start this journey of house flipping," she said at the time. "I found that I really do want to be my own boss and have my own ideas and execute them. I just feel like it's new me."

The supermodel continued: "When I walk into a house, my wheels just kind of start turning, and I'm always like 'I could do this' or 'I could do that.'" She also said that she felt like she found her "purpose" and that she's "super excited" to start this new journey.