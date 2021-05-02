Kendall Jenner Pranks Sisters with Engagement News While Playing Game with Kourtney Kardashian

"It's believable so I will do it," said Kendall Jenner, who is dating NBA player Devin Booker

Keeping up with the Kardashian pranks!

Kendall Jenner pretended to be engaged while playing a hilarious game of truth or dare with sister Kourtney Kardashian.

In the closing ceremony of the Poosh Your Wellness virtual festival on Saturday, the two sisters got together to play the game as they enjoyed some tasty drinks from Jenner's 818 Tequila brand.

Although things got off to an easy start, with the two sisters dishing on their strangest food combinations, for one of her dares, Kendall, 25, was tasked with telling her family that she was engaged.

"Oh my God," said the model, who is dating NBA player Devin Booker. "But it's believable so I will do it."

However, before she broke the big news on the family group text, Kendall knew she needed a very important prop: a ring. Fortunately, somebody else in the room had one for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star to borrow.

"This is amazing," replied Kourtney, 42. "You know Khloé is gonna write a novel."

Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian | Credit: POOSH/YouTube

However, right away Kendall's sisters knew something was up.

Almost immediately after sending the message, Kylie Jenner called up her older sister. "You're lying," she said, noting that one of the biggest giveaways was that the ring "doesn't fit you."

"Well, it needs to be sized," Kourtney replied, before Kendall hung up on Kylie to answer a call from Kim Kardashian, who also wasn't buying the engagement news.

But by the time Khloé called, Kendall had given up on the prank and immediately told her sister what was going on.

"That's so stupid, why would you do that to us?" said the Good American founder, as Kourtney pointed out, "Well, at least we know you guys will be excited when the day comes."

Earlier in the game, Kendall was also tasked with another prank: having to tell her mom that she was pregnant.

While the model was able to start off the phone call with a straight face, things quickly fell apart.

"That's so weird you just told me this because I dreamed about this last night," mom Kris Jenner told her daughter, who immediately had to stifle her laughter.

"I think it's great news, but I'm your mom," she added, before Kendall and Kourtney revealed that they were only joking.

"Mom, I'm just kidding. Mom, I'm with Kourtney," said Kendall, as the momager quipped, "Oh brother, I'll go put the champagne back on ice."

Last weekend, Jenner and Booker were photographed out and about in New York City, holding hands on a date night.

The pair, who first sparked dating rumors in April 2020, made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine's Day after months of keeping the status of their romance private.

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker | Credit: Gotham/GC Images

"This is the happiest Kendall has ever been in a relationship," a source recently told PEOPLE. "She and Devin started out slowly, but have dated for about a year now."