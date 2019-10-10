Kendall Jenner Posts Video of Herself Kissing Bella Hadid on Supermodel's Birthday

Happy birthday, Bella Hadid!

To celebrate Hadid’s 23rd birthday on Wednesday, her fellow supermodel and friend Kendall Jenner posted a clip of the two kissing, footage that first aired in Travis Scott‘s documentary, Look Mom: I Can Fly, which premiered in August on Netflix.

“happy birthday sexy,” Jenner, 23, captioned the clip, which she shared on her Instagram Story and was later reposted by a fan account.

In the snippet, Jenner can be seen straddling Hadid, who leans up for a quick kiss as someone snaps a photo, with their friends cheering them on in the background.

RELATED: Hailey Baldwin ‘Used to Feel Inferior’ to Fellow Model Pals Kendall Jenner, Gigi and Bella Hadid

It’s safe to assume the kiss was all in good fun. The models are longtime friends, and in a cover interview for Vogue‘s April 2018 issue, Jenner laughed off the long-circulated online rumors that she’s gay, explaining that it probably stems from the fact that she’s much more low-key about her relationships than her famous family members are.

Image zoom MEGA

Image zoom Timur Emek/Getty

“I like my private life,” she said. “I think it’s because I’m not like all my other sisters, who are like, ‘Here’s me and my boyfriend!’ So it was a thing for a minute because no one ever saw me with a guy. I would always go that extra mile to be low-key with guys, sneaking around all the time. You don’t want to, like, look crazy.”

“I don’t think I have a bisexual or gay bone in my body, but I don’t know! Who knows?!” she continued. “I’m all down for experience — not against it whatsoever — but I’ve never been there before.”

RELATED: Kendall Jenner Brings Date to Hailey and Justin Bieber’s Wedding — but Says They’re Not Together

A source later told PEOPLE that Jenner is “very protective of her personal life.”

“Kendall’s really different from her sisters in that sense,” the source said. “She honestly doesn’t want people talking about who she’s dating.”