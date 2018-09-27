Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Her Anxiety 'Journey': 'I'm Still Trying to Cope'

Kendall Jenner won’t stay silent about the struggles she faces in her daily life, namely her mental health.

According to a new teaser for this Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the model, 22, will go into detail about he she handles her anxiety on a daily basis.

“I’m still trying to cope with my ongoing anxiety,” she says in a voiceover, and a counselor responds, “You need to have a better work/life balance.”

In the next shot, an ecstatic Jenner ride a horse in front of what looks like a castle and shouts, “This is so amazing right now!”

learning to cope with anxiety isn’t easy, but sometimes opening up about the journey really does help ❤️ #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/IX6CST2fRp — Kendall (@KendallJenner) September 27, 2018

The reality star tweeted the clip, adding the caption, “learning to cope with anxiety isn’t easy, but sometimes opening up about the journey really does help.” She also included a heart emoji.

Jenner’s panic attacks have been a plot line on her family’s show in the past, and she recently opened up about her condition for the June issue of ELLE.

Kendall Jenner

“It’s interesting; ever since I said something about being anxious, a lot of people in the spotlight have come to me, being like, ‘Oh my God, me too!’ There’s this community,” Jenner said in the cover story, for which she was interviewed by friend Lana Del Rey.

Kendall Jenner

“I take what they do to help themselves and piece it together to find what helps me,” she continued.

Since connecting with other celebrities that suffer from anxiety, Jenner has adopted new relaxation methods, like practicing Transcendental Meditation (beloved by stars like Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow) and winding down with some Netflix binge sessions every night before bed.

Jenner also has been retreating from technology: She no longer looks at any of the comments on her social media posts, tries not to always look at her phone and even turns her KarJenner family group chat on mute.

Kendall Jenner

“I could not check my phone for two minutes, and there are, like, 100 text messages. The majority of the time, my family group chat is on sleep mode,” she said. “I can’t have it on vibrate.”

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs Sunday on E! at 8 p.m. ET.